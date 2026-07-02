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Warren Sapp Battery Investigation: No Charges Filed Over Alleged Nursing Home Worker Incident

The incident is alleged to have occurred in May, with prosecutors deciding against charges the following month.

Warren Sapp in a white shirt and headphones stands with arms crossed, in front of a blurred red background.
Image via Getty/Chris Gardner

Warren Sapp is in the clear after an investigation into an incident involving an employee at a Florida nursing home ultimately resulted in no charges.

As first reported by TMZ, the incident in question is said to have taken place at a Solaris Healthcare facility in the Apopka area in May. Sapp is alleged to have visited the facility in pursuit of information on medical records, as well as to get answers to questions he had about the denial of unspecified family members’ insurance claims.

At one point, according to on unidentified woman who worked at the facility, Sapp “became verbally hostile,” later allegedly trying to grab her phone. During the alleged incident, Sapp is said to have made physical contact with the employee’s wrist, leading to local police being called to the scene.

From there, Apopka Police Department officers, though they later argued probable cause for a battery charge, came up short when looking for video evidence of the alleged physical contact.

In June, the report adds, prosecutors decided not to pursue any charges against Sapp, who has not publicly commented on the claims.

Complex has reached out to the Apopka Police Department, as well as to Solaris reps, for comment. This story may be updated.

In February, Sapp, a former NFL player and Pro Hall of Fame inductee, announced his resignation from the coaching staff at the University of Colorado Boulder. In a statement released by the university at the time, it was said that Sapp, 53, was moving on in pursuit of “other opportunities.”

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