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Diddy's Twin Daughters Praise Him as 'Amazing Dad,' Argue 'His Press Is His Own'

"It's separate," 19-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs argue.

The Combs twins in matching pink outfits pose in a pink room with a metallic sculpture in the background.
Image via Getty/Phillip Faraone/Kylie Cosmetics

As Diddy eyes a February 2028 prison release date, and as various legal battles continue to roll on, the Bad Boy Records mogul’s twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, are speaking out about what they see as the distinction between their father’s press and their own.

In a 12TWINTY1-promoting interview with Nischelle Turner for Entertainment Tonight, the 19-year-old sisters, whose mother was the late Kim Porter, asserted that they aren’t fearful about taking their first big step in the fashion space despite the ongoing attention surrounding their father.

“Not at all. … His press is his own press,” D'Lila said. “Our press is our own press. People fail to understand that we are also individuals. It’s separate. I don’t have any fear.”

Jessie agreed, adding that she and her sister have “never allowed any of that to stop us” and have instead used it as motivation.

The duo, whose 12TWINTY1 fashion brand made its official debut this month, also believe “now is the time” to become more public in their own right. Additionally, they reflected on their relationship with their father, calling him an “amazing dad” whose advice they’ve heeded while developing the brand.

“He’s been very focused, being a better person for his family,” Jessie told ET when asked how their father was doing while behind bars. “Yeah, he’s been very focused, and he’s just always been there for us.”

Their late mother, Kim Porter, also got a mention as being deeply influential on their desire to launch their own brand.

Diddy’s much-publicized trial last year ended with him being found guilty of Mann Act violations, leading to a four-year sentence. In the months since, there have been pushes for Diddy’s release, albeit unsuccessfully. At an appeals hearing in April, for example, his legal team again argued that the judge in the case had taken acquitted conduct into consideration in his sentencing decision.

As for Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Netflix’s hit Diddy-focused documentary counting 50 Cent as an executive producer, it netted multiple Emmy nominations earlier this month. Fif, expectedly, wasted no time in celebrating the nods.

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