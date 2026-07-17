Diddy's Twin Daughters Praise Him as 'Amazing Dad,' Argue 'His Press Is His Own'

As Diddy eyes a February 2028 prison release date, and as various legal battles continue to roll on, the Bad Boy Records mogul’s twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, are speaking out about what they see as the distinction between their father’s press and their own.

In a 12TWINTY1-promoting interview with Nischelle Turner for Entertainment Tonight, the 19-year-old sisters, whose mother was the late Kim Porter, asserted that they aren’t fearful about taking their first big step in the fashion space despite the ongoing attention surrounding their father.

“Not at all. … His press is his own press,” D'Lila said. “Our press is our own press. People fail to understand that we are also individuals. It’s separate. I don’t have any fear.”

Jessie agreed, adding that she and her sister have “never allowed any of that to stop us” and have instead used it as motivation.