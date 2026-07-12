GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Actor Michael Ward Cries In Church After Being Cleared on Rape Charges

The 'Top Boy' alum tearfully attended church after being cleared on five charges of rape and sexual assault.

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court, Bow Road, east London, where he is charged with rape and sexual assault.
Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Michael Ward had an emotional church visit after being found not guilty on charges of rape and sexual assault last week.

As shown in the TikTok below, the British actor, who starred in Top Boy, The Book of Clarence and Eddington, attended church after the court’s decision was made on Friday (July 10). “Freedom is a must!” an onlooker repeats while the actor tearfully enters the church. A chorus of attendees cheer for the 28-year-old, who’s shown embracing a woman by the video’s end.

Last year, Ward was accused of raping a woman in the back of a vehicle after meeting her at a party in London in January 2023. As reported by BBC News, Ward called the encounter “wholly consensual” and testified that he believed there was mutual interest between him and the woman. The actor received five charges ahead of the ten-day trial: two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.

According to The Guardian, Ward testified that the woman, who, for legal reasons, cannot be publicly named, had been “a willing participant in everything that was going on.” His former Top Boy co-star, Jasmine Jobson, supported Ward as a character witness, calling him a “beautiful soul” and “kind-hearted man.”

Ward won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020 and received a BAFTA supporting actor nomination for Empire of Light in 2023. The entertainer most recently appeared in Ari Aster's Eddington, which debuted theatrically in July 2025. Following the charges, Ward was dropped by UK agency Olivia Bell Management but retained U.S. representation through CAA.

Related Stories

Micheal Ward
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Granted Bail in Rape and Sexual Assault Case

The British actor was charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

tara mahadevan332 days ago
Micheal Ward.
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault

The BAFTA Rising Star Award recipient has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in January 2023.

Joe Price367 days ago
Micheal Ward.
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

The British actor has been cleared of all charges relating to a 2023 incident which he said "was wholly consensual."

Will Lavin17 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App