Actor Michael Ward Cries In Church After Being Cleared on Rape Charges

Michael Ward had an emotional church visit after being found not guilty on charges of rape and sexual assault last week.

As shown in the TikTok below, the British actor, who starred in Top Boy, The Book of Clarence and Eddington, attended church after the court’s decision was made on Friday (July 10). “Freedom is a must!” an onlooker repeats while the actor tearfully enters the church. A chorus of attendees cheer for the 28-year-old, who’s shown embracing a woman by the video’s end.

Last year, Ward was accused of raping a woman in the back of a vehicle after meeting her at a party in London in January 2023. As reported by BBC News, Ward called the encounter “wholly consensual” and testified that he believed there was mutual interest between him and the woman. The actor received five charges ahead of the ten-day trial: two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.