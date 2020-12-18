One of the few things we constantly looked forward to in 2020 were fresh clothing drops. Whether you were actually buying these hyped products or merely observing them during a year of stay-at-home fits, there were plenty of clothes that created a frenzy among fashion and streetwear enthusiasts this year. Although copping new clothes might have been the last thing on people’s minds during this difficult time, these drops created cultural moments that will be well remembered even after one of the worst years ever.

I mean, McDonald’s really gave Travis Scott his own damn Happy Meal and merch. Whether you are a fan of Cactus Jack or not, to see a Houston rapper become the face of the world’s biggest fast food brand—and Dior x Air Jordan’s campaign—is nothing short of incredible. Before the pandemic, you had designers like Joe Freshgoods bringing attention to his hometown of Chicago with one of the illest New Balance 992s to ever drop. And of course, there were plenty of drops that harebrained resellers humorously clamored over: from attempts at reselling dozens of packs of Supreme Oreos, to learning about Teflar for the first time while botting the site for their much-coveted handbags.

Whether you were one of the select few to cop a pair of $2,000 Chrome Hearts jeans, or were lucky enough to get a $15 pair of Certified Lover Boy Nike socks, we hope you enjoy this list covering the Most Hyped Items of 2020.