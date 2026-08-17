Nike

Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman, Nike began as a distributor for Japanese running shoes before becoming one of the most influential athletic brands in the world. Officially renamed Nike in 1971, the company introduced innovative performance footwear while building a powerful identity around sports, competition, and culture. Nike’s rise was fueled by partnerships with legendary athletes like Michael Jordan, whose Air Jordan line transformed sneaker culture forever. For sneakerheads, Nike represents more than footwear—it symbolizes storytelling, exclusivity, and design evolution. From iconic silhouettes like the Air Force 1, Dunk, and Air Max to limited collaborations with artists, designers, and athletes, Nike has continuously shaped trends in both fashion and sports. Its influence on sneaker collecting and streetwear culture remains unmatched across generations.

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Black and red athletic sneakers with intricate patterns and black laces, displayed on a white background.
Sneakers

Nike KD VI 'Meteorology' Is Now Available on Complex

The weather-radar-inspired KD 6 is back for the first time since 2013.

Complex Staff8 hours ago
Nike stocks hit lowest point since 2014
Sneakers

Nike Stock Hits Lowest Point Since 2014

Nike's stock price plunges to its lowest point in 12 years.

Victor Deng14 hours ago
A pair of blue and beige Nike sneakers with a mesh and synthetic upper, featuring a distinctive swoosh logo on the side.
Sneakers

Nike P-6000 in Thunder Blue/Sail Is Available on Complex

The retro lifestyle shoe takes early 2000s running style to new heights.

Complex Staff1 day ago
A pair of black and gray sneakers with a mesh-like design and textured sole, viewed from the front angle.
Sneakers

Nike Ava Edge in College Grey/Black Is Available on Complex

Nike's cushioned city runner is now available.

Complex Staff5 days ago
A pair of vibrant green and black athletic shoes with white soles, featuring a dynamic design and lace-up closure.
Sneakers

Nike Zoom Skylon 11 in Volt/Metallic Silver/Black Available on Complex

Nike's late-2000s elite runner has returned.

Complex Staff6 days ago
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A collection of six stylish caps on a lavender background, each with unique designs and logos, including Nike ACG and The North Face.
Style

The Best Hats on Complex Right Now

From weather-ready ACG and The North Face to studded truckers and pinstriped newsboys, these are the six standout hats to know from Complex’s headwear edit.

Oruny Choi6 days ago
'Green Camo' Nike Foamposite Pro
Sneakers

'Green Camo' Nike Foamposite Pro Is Coming Back in September

Here's how to buy the 'Green Camo' Foamposite Pro.

Victor Deng8 days ago
A collection of six sneakers in various styles and colors, including white, pink, blue, and black with distinct designs.
Sneakers

The Best New Sneakers Available Now on Complex

Shop the latest sneaker drops from Adidas, Nike, Vans, and Willy Chavarria available on Complex right now.

Oruny Choi11 days ago
'Thermal Energy' Nike Ja 4
Sneakers

This Nike Ja 4 Features Wild Graphics

Here's an early look at the 'Thermal Energy' Nike Ja 4.

Victor Deng12 days ago
Close-up of three sneakers: a Vans with textured fabric, a Nike with a neon green swoosh, and a New Balance with a beige knit design.
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers Under $150 Available Right Now on Complex

The best sneakers under $150 on Complex Shop right now, from the Nike Moon Shoe and Air Force 1 "Philadelphia" to the Vans LX Authentic 44 and New Balance 471.

Oruny Choi14 days ago
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A collage of three sneakers: blue mesh Adidas, white Nike with green swoosh, and black-and-white cowhide pattern hiking shoe.
Sneakers

Nike Moon Shoe, Adidas Bad Bunny, HOKA Tor Summit: New Sneakers on Complex

This week's Complex Shop footwear new arrivals include: Adidas' Bad Bunny collab and EVO SL Zip, plus the Nike Vomero Plus, HOKA Tor Summit all live now.

Oruny Choi16 days ago
Nike Moon Shoe
Sneakers

These Nike Moon Shoes Are Available Early on Complex

The latest Nike Moon Shoe colorways are available on Complex now.

Victor Deng18 days ago
Motoi Hatsuki Nike Air Max Sneaker
Sneakers

The First Nike Air Works Sneaker Surfaces

Designer Motoi Hatsuki reveals his Nike Air Works design.

Victor Deng18 days ago
Victor Wembanyama is getting a Nike signature shoe
Sneakers

Victor Wembanyama Has a Nike Signature Shoe Coming

The terms of Wembanyama's new Nike deal include a signature sneaker line.

Victor Deng18 days ago

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