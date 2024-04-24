ASAP Rocky Has New 'Don't Be Dumb' Merch Available

Fresh off his scene-stealing verse on Future and Metro Boomin's latest album We Still Don't Trust You, ASAP Rocky has dropped an assortment of Don’t Be Dumb apparel via the AWGE site.

The collection includes several bulletproof vest-style shirts, hoodies, and tank tops that read “American Sabotage” across the front with “Don’t Be Dumb” and “A$AP Rocky” written on the back. Don't Be Dumb, of course, is the 35-year-old's long-teased album set to follow 2018's Testing.

Also available via the AWGE shop right now are barrette packs, keychains, bandanas, trucker hats, and a Band-Aid-inspired skate deck, among other items.

Rocky was seen wearing a number of the pieces at Coachella 2024, including onstage with Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat.