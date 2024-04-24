ASAP Rocky Has New 'Don't Be Dumb' Merch Available

The 35-year-old was seen rocking several of the pieces at Coachella.

Apr 24, 2024
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA

Fresh off his scene-stealing verse on Future and Metro Boomin's latest album We Still Don't Trust You, ASAP Rocky has dropped an assortment of Don’t Be Dumb apparel via the AWGE site.

The collection includes several bulletproof vest-style shirts, hoodies, and tank tops that read “American Sabotage” across the front with “Don’t Be Dumb” and “A$AP Rocky” written on the back. Don't Be Dumb, of course, is the 35-year-old's long-teased album set to follow 2018's Testing.

Also available via the AWGE shop right now are barrette packs, keychains, bandanas, trucker hats, and a Band-Aid-inspired skate deck, among other items.

Rocky was seen wearing a number of the pieces at Coachella 2024, including onstage with Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat.

Prices for Rocky's new shirts and hoodies range from $40 to $125; accessories are between $12 and $55, except the $225 barrette beanie. The stacked denim jeans will run you $600.

Get a look at some of the offerings below, or hit the AWGE site yourself.

In a recent Interview Magazine cover story, Rihanna—who attended the festival with the father of her two children—said she feels "bummy as shit next to this man" thanks to his style game.

“I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’” she said.

