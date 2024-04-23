Kim Kardashian's Own Breasts Were Used as Prototype for SKIMS Nipple Push-Up Bra

The $64 SKIMS Nipple Push-Up Bra is not your typical push-up bra: it features visible "nipples" modeled after the breasts of founder Kim Kardashian.
The business mogul and reality star joined as a special guest on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she discussed her vision behind the best-selling bra, which has "built-in nipples."
According to Kardashian, it was her plan to “put the nipples in there,” which she “actually molded after” her bust. In six different colorways, the bra has a "built-in raised nipple detail for a perky, braless look that makes a bold statement," per its online description.
Kardashian discussed her new product around the 4-minute mark of the video below, explaining that the bra is a fan favorite among breast cancer survivors.
Kardashian admitted that since they're modeled after her own chest, she'd easily recognize if a woman was wearing the bra. She also shared how her younger sister Khloé Kardashian responded, while wearing the bra, when Scott Disick “made a comment” about the bra being “inappropriate.”
"She was like, ‘Oh no, they’re not mine. They’re Kim’s,'” Kardashian joked about Khloé's response.
The SKIMS bra isn't Kim's first time having an item exclusively designed after her shape. Her now-defunct KKW Body II fragrance was also modeled after her curvaceous figure.