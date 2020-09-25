When it comes to style, Drake might not be the first name that comes to mind for some people. But when you’re the biggest rapper on planet Earth, you eventually find your lane. Drake has certainly been able to up his game in recent years, with a love for custom Tom Ford and Stone Island becoming signatures from his wardrobe.

If Drizzy isn’t sitting courtside flexing Visvim grails or stepping out with $1 million fits in London, he’s got that owl on him. What started out as an imprint early in his career responsible for a handful of merch items has grown into a full-fledged brand on its own. Of course it will always be linked to Drake, but the OVO brand is more than some fan merch now. It boasts flagships in major cities like Toronto, New York, Tokyo, and London. It has collaborated with names like Canada Goose, Clarks, DSquared2, Takashi Murakami, and Jordan Brand. That golden owl can really be a uniform for you, if you want it to be.

But that hasn’t stopped Drake from producing some great merch along the way as well. Whether it’s a Toronto Raptors giveaway, pop-up for his latest album, or a new round of goods on display at the arena stand during his world tours, there have been a vast array of items for his fans to choose from.

With all of the hype surrounding the upcoming Certified Lover Boy collection with Nike, we decided to take a look back at some of Drake’s most memorable tour merch. Check out the list below. —Mike DeStefano