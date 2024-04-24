Guillermo Andrade Announces Inaugural '424 Day' With Archive Sale and Warehouse Party

Guillermo Andrade is celebrating ten years of his 424 brand in a big way this Wednesday, April 24.

The high fashion label turns a decade old this year. In its honor, Andrade is hosting an archive sale in Los Angeles, showcasing some pieces from throughout the brand's history. In addition to the sale, which is open to all ages, 424 will celebrate with a 21+ warehouse party later in the day.

"424 has always been about pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo," Andrade said. "As we celebrate over a decade of the brand's evolution, '424 DAY' serves as a moment to honor our past, celebrate our present, and look forward to an exciting future."