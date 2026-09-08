Aria Hughes
Latest Stories
A History of Jay-Z Wearing Insanely Expensive Watches
Jay-Z’s is hip-hop's greatest watch connoisseur. His collection includes Jacob and Co. Five Time Zone, Richard Mille 56 Customized “Blueprint," 1-of-1 Rolexes, and more.
Was This Pharrell Williams’ Best Show For Louis Vuitton?
Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men's Sping/Summer 2027 presentation created a spectacle with its beach-themed set design. Did the clothes also deliver?
Streetwear Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
From veterans like Supreme’s James Jebbia to new school leaders like Corteiz’s Clint Ogbenna, these are the 25 individuals who make things happen in streetwear right now.
50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.
Tommy Hilfiger Partners With Cadillac Formula 1® Team to Merge Fashion and Motorsport
The designer discusses his early love of Formula 1, what this partnership between two American brands means, and why it’s important for his brand to be involved.
10 Pioneering Women's Streetwear Brands You Need to Know
From Baby Phat's Kimora Lee Simmons to MTTM's Leah McSweeney, these women shaped the future of the female fashion industry.
Is Tremaine Emory Streetwear’s Best Storyteller Right Now?
Last week, Tremaine Emory released his spring/summer 2026 collection with an activation featuring the Kaisokah Moko Jumbies USA, Inc., and a campaign highlighting Lauryn Hill and her family.
Teyana Taylor Shares Her Favorite R&B Albums and Singers
From Marvin Gaye to Brandy, Teyana Taylor's taste in R&B greats is unquestionable.
Coming Up Roses: The Teyana Taylor Cover Story
We’ve watched Teyana Taylor grow and evolve as an artist over the past two decades. Her journey was far from painless, and as she experiences this breakthrough moment she’s embracing the thorns.
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The Michael Jordan of Influencing: How Kim Kardashian Made Her First Sneaker
Kim Kardashian might not be an athlete, but she’s set a new standard for fame, influence, and content creation. Nike believes she can help turnaround its lagging women’s business, and so does she.
Moncler Merged Technical Innovation and Americana at Its Grenoble Fashion Show in Aspen
Our thoughts on Moncler's latest spectacle, a show in the snowy Rocky Mountains.
The Best of Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2026
From Willy Chavarria’s biggest presentation yet to an amazing collab between Junya Watanabe and Stussy, these were our favorite things from Paris Fashion Week Men’s FW26.
Willy Chavarria's Cinematic Show Was Paris Fashion Week's Biggest Spectacle
Even though Willy Chavarria’s brand is growing, he refuses to move away from his core principles. This cinematic fashion show reflected that.
Jonathan Anderson Went Deep Into the Archives to Bring Dior Into the Future
At Dior, creative director Jonathan Anderson remains an adept archivist who’s able to cull the past for inspiration, but rework the references in a way that feels completely new and wholly his own.
Was Pharrell's Safe Approach Enough for Louis Vuitton?
For his Fall/Winter 2026 show, Pharrell leaned into craftsmanship and timeless clothes. But was it enough?
The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked
Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.
The 25 Best Dressed Celebrities of the 21st Century
From Allen Iverson to ASAP Rocky, these are the 25 celebrities that have been putting that shit on for the past 25 years.