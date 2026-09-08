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Aria Hughes

Joined February 2019 | 223 posts
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Jay-Z has a long history of wearing rare and expensive luxury watches from brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, Jacob and Co., and Hublot.

A History of Jay-Z Wearing Insanely Expensive Watches

Jay-Z’s is hip-hop's greatest watch connoisseur. His collection includes Jacob and Co. Five Time Zone, Richard Mille 56 Customized “Blueprint," 1-of-1 Rolexes, and more.

Aria Hughes70 days ago
Pharrell taking his final bow at the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris.

Was This Pharrell Williams’ Best Show For Louis Vuitton?

Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men's Sping/Summer 2027 presentation created a spectacle with its beach-themed set design. Did the clothes also deliver?

Aria Hughes86 days ago
Complex Style's 2026 Streetwear Power Ranking includes Denim Tears' Tremaine Emory, Corteiz's Clint Ogbenna, Kith's Ronnie Fieg, Joe Freshgoods, Supreme's James Jebbia, and more.

Streetwear Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

From veterans like Supreme’s James Jebbia to new school leaders like Corteiz’s Clint Ogbenna, these are the 25 individuals who make things happen in streetwear right now.

Aria Hughes112 days ago
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Aria Hughes113 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger in a white shirt and cap stands in a race car garage, with a Cadillac race car and team members in the background.

Tommy Hilfiger Partners With Cadillac Formula 1® Team to Merge Fashion and Motorsport

The designer discusses his early love of Formula 1, what this partnership between two American brands means, and why it’s important for his brand to be involved.

Aria Hughes135 days ago
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Some of the pioneering women's streetwear brands include Leah McSweeney's Married to the Mob, Kimora Lee Simmons' Baby Phat, Camella Ehlke's 555 Soul, and more.

10 Pioneering Women's Streetwear Brands You Need to Know

From Baby Phat's Kimora Lee Simmons to MTTM's Leah McSweeney, these women shaped the future of the female fashion industry.

Aria Hughes146 days ago
Tremaine Emory at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala held at The Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York, New York.

Is Tremaine Emory Streetwear’s Best Storyteller Right Now?

Last week, Tremaine Emory released his spring/summer 2026 collection with an activation featuring the Kaisokah Moko Jumbies USA, Inc., and a campaign highlighting Lauryn Hill and her family.

Aria Hughes150 days ago
Teyana Taylor discusses her favorite R&B singers and albums, from Marvin Gaye to Sade and Anita Baker.

Teyana Taylor Shares Her Favorite R&B Albums and Singers

From Marvin Gaye to Brandy, Teyana Taylor's taste in R&B greats is unquestionable.

Aria Hughes186 days ago
Teyana Taylor Complex Cover Story Image. Every Rose Has Its Thorns: Concrete Rose, Jordan 3 Release.

Coming Up Roses: The Teyana Taylor Cover Story

We’ve watched Teyana Taylor grow and evolve as an artist over the past two decades. Her journey was far from painless, and as she experiences this breakthrough moment she’s embracing the thorns.

Aria Hughes188 days ago
Black-owned streetwear brands you need to know include Joe Freshgoods, Fear of God, FTP, Union Los Angeles, Karl Kani, and many more.

Black-Owned Streetwear and Fashion Brands You Need to Know

Aria Hughes223 days ago
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Kim Kardashian appears on the cover of Complex

The Michael Jordan of Influencing: How Kim Kardashian Made Her First Sneaker

Kim Kardashian might not be an athlete, but she’s set a new standard for fame, influence, and content creation. Nike believes she can help turnaround its lagging women’s business, and so does she.

Aria Hughes224 days ago
The latest Moncler Grenoble fashion show was hosted in the snowy mountains of Aspen.

Moncler Merged Technical Innovation and Americana at Its Grenoble Fashion Show in Aspen

Our thoughts on Moncler's latest spectacle, a show in the snowy Rocky Mountains.

Aria Hughes225 days ago
424's Fall/Winter 2026 collection was one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week Men's.

The Best of Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2026

From Willy Chavarria’s biggest presentation yet to an amazing collab between Junya Watanabe and Stussy, these were our favorite things from Paris Fashion Week Men’s FW26.

Aria Hughes234 days ago
Willy Chavarria Fall/Winter 2026, Eterno, was his biggest and most ambitious presentation in Paris to date.

Willy Chavarria's Cinematic Show Was Paris Fashion Week's Biggest Spectacle

Even though Willy Chavarria’s brand is growing, he refuses to move away from his core principles. This cinematic fashion show reflected that.

Aria Hughes236 days ago
Jonathan Anderson's Dior Men's Fall/Winter 2026 collection was heavily inspired by designer Paul Poiret.

Jonathan Anderson Went Deep Into the Archives to Bring Dior Into the Future

At Dior, creative director Jonathan Anderson remains an adept archivist who’s able to cull the past for inspiration, but rework the references in a way that feels completely new and wholly his own.

Aria Hughes238 days ago
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Pharrell's Fall/Winter 2026 collection for Louis Vuitton maintained the high level of craftsmanship, but was also his safest offering to date.

Was Pharrell's Safe Approach Enough for Louis Vuitton?

For his Fall/Winter 2026 show, Pharrell leaned into craftsmanship and timeless clothes. But was it enough?

Aria Hughes238 days ago
A group of six people, including André 3000 in a red outfit and A$AP Rocky in black, pose against a dark background.

The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked

Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.

Aria Hughes295 days ago
Complex Style's Best Dressed Celebrities of the 21st Century

The 25 Best Dressed Celebrities of the 21st Century

From Allen Iverson to ASAP Rocky, these are the 25 celebrities that have been putting that shit on for the past 25 years.

Aria Hughes309 days ago

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