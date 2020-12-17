"It didn’t mean anything unless it had a Swoosh."

This is what Drake says Nike meant to him when he was growing up. Since entering the spotlight back in 2009, he's certainly made his love for the Swoosh known. He shouts out the brand in his lyrics. Nike tracksuits and Air Maxes have become part of his uniform whether he's on stage commanding a crowd in major cities around the world during world tours or just randomly spotted out and about. And of course, there's the seven years worth of prouduct that has ultimately culminated in a 2020 that is arguably the best year of the Drake and Nike partnership to date.

He shot a full music video shot on the Nike campus in Beaverton. His NOCTA sub-label of apparel, highlighted by bubble coats and sweatsuits with reflective trim, is being promoted on billboards around the world at this very moment. He isn't dropping Certified Lover Boy just yet, but Drake still has the game in disarray with his other ventures.

With the NOCTA line officially releasing tomorrow, we decided to take a look back at Drake's long history with Nike. From OVO-branded Air Jordans to Certified Lover Boy merch drops, check out a detailed look at the Drake x Nike collaborative history below.