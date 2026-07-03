Crocs

Crocs is a global footwear brand founded in 2002 by Lyndon Hanson, Scott Seamans, and George Boedecker Jr., best known for its foam clogs made from proprietary Croslite material. Originally designed as boating shoes, Crocs became a lifestyle staple recognized for its distinctive ventilation holes, lightweight cushioning, and bold colorways that defy conventional sneaker aesthetics. Its relevance in fashion and streetwear scenes comes from unexpected collaborations that blend comfort with high style, such as partnerships with Salehe Bembury and Balenciaga. Crocs offers a unique combination of playful customization through Jibbitz charms and a broad appeal that spans from casual wearers to luxury consumers, fueling its status as a cultural icon beyond just functional footwear.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe
Sneakers

How to Buy the Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe

The 'Dark Cocoa' Crocs Classic Luxe Boat Shoe is available on Complex.

Victor Deng3 days ago
'Steel Moonlight' Crocs Ripple
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Steel Moonlight' Crocs Ripple on Complex

The 'Steel Moonlight' Crocs Ripple is dropping on Complex this week.

Victor Deng11 days ago
A green and black outdoor shoe with pink laces, featuring a rugged design and durable sole.
Sneakers

Crocs Quick Trail Racer: How to Buy

The ruggedized trail sneaker from Crocs is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff16 days ago
A dark blue, futuristic-looking sandal with a unique, sculpted design featuring multiple horizontal straps.
Sneakers

Crocs Roy in Nightfall: How to Buy

The sculptural new silhouette from Crocs is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff30 days ago
A green and black sneaker with a rugged design, featuring a mesh upper, thick sole, and lace-up closure.
Style

Crocs Trail Break 2 in Dusty Olive: How to Buy

The Trail Break 2 in Dusty Olive is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff46 days ago
Advertisement
The Craziest Slides, Sandals, and Mules of All Time, Ranked
Sneakers

The Craziest Slides and Mules of All Time, Ranked

Takashi Murakami x Ohana Hatake Full Bloom slides? Nike's mind-altering Mind 001? Here are our picks for the wildest slip-on footwear.

Zac Dubasik57 days ago
Nike Mind 001, Takashi Murakami X Ohana Hatake Surippa Ohana, Crocs Ripple
Sneakers

The Best Slides and Mules to Buy for 2026

From Nike's Mind 001 to classic Adidas Adilettes, here's a guide to the best slides and mules for summer.

Zac Dubasik65 days ago
Two unique clogs: one white with a quilted design and red accents, the other gray with a sporty look and Umbro logo.
Style

Crocs x Umbro Clog Capsule: How to Buy

The collaborative capsule includes the Crafted Clog and Classic Clog.

Complex Staff71 days ago
A futuristic, dark green and black slip-on shoe with a textured, oval design and ventilation holes on top.
Sneakers

Crocs Ripple: How to Buy

The new Crocs silhouette is available on Complex.

Complex Staff72 days ago
Black Crocs with colorful LEGO brick designs, set against a background of large LEGO blocks in blue, yellow, and green.
Style

Lego x Crocs Classic Clog: How to Buy

The latest release from the Lego x Crocs partnership is available on Complex.

Complex Staff79 days ago
Lego x Crocs Classic Clog
Sneakers

Lego x Crocs Classic Clog Collab Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the Lego x Crocs Classic Clog.

Victor Deng81 days ago
'Banned' Air Jordan 1 Low
Sneakers

'Banned' Jordan 1 Low, Clot x Adidas Mundial, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Banned' Jordan 1 Low headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng81 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App