Best Style Releases: Supreme, Stüssy x Levi's, Kaws x Human Made, and More

From Supreme's 30th anniversary celebration to Stüssy's latest with Levi's, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Apr 25, 2024

Whether you're in the market for a collector's item to slot into your book shelf or the perfect summertime shirt, this week has got just what you're looking for.


Supreme is celebrating three decades in the business with a special three-volume monograph highlighting every T-shirt it has ever released. Luxury brands like Prada and up-and-coming streetwear label's like Nostalgia are offering up some short sleeve button-ups that would easily stay in heavy rotation in the coming months. Don't forget to check out the latest collabs from some of our favorite brands like Human Made, Denim Tears, Stüssy, and more as well. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below. 

Supreme 30th Anniversary

Via Supreme

Release Date: April 25
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: TBD

Supreme is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Thursday with a few special items. The first is a T-shirt that features a small picture of an original Taxi Driver T-shirt from 1994 signed by over 100 friends and family of the the brand. The item everyone should be after is the three-volume monograph that documents every single graphic T-shirt that Supreme has released over the last three decades. This is must-have for any Supreme or streetwear enthusiast. 

Human Made x Kaws

Via Human Made

Release Date: April 27
Where to Buy It: Human Made stores and humanmade.com
Price: app. $85-$354

Human Made and Kaws are linking up for yet another Kaws Made capsule collection. An original camo pattern drawn by Kaws covers hooded jackets, vests, shorts, short sleeve button-ups, bucket hats, and tote bags. It also fills Human Made logos on two different T-shirt options. The shapes that make up the pattern resemble the illustrations of animals like rabbits and tigers that have been featured across previous Kaws Made releases. 

Stüssy x Levi's

Via Stüssy

Release Date: April 26
Where to Buy It: Levi's app, levi.com, select Levi's stores, stussy.com, Stüssy Chapter stores, and Dover Street Market locations
Price: TBD

Stüssy is dropping off another small capsule with Levi's on Friday. The four-piece range consists of a white leather trucker jacket, oversized brown and black trucker, matching brown and black pair of jeans, and a Western-inspired belt. Classic Stüssy script logos are stamped on each. 

Denim Tears x Arthur Jafa

Louis Vuitton

Via Louis Vuitton

Release Date: April 25
Where to Buy It: Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com
Price: $230-$25,500

Originally debuted in Hong Kong back in November 2023, Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 is finally starting to arrive at stores. The latest from the mind of Pharrell includes nautical-themed items such as sailor hats, jackets covered in tropical imagery, monogram swim trunks, denim jackets featuring a fish net monogram pattern, and more. A series of Damier-checked leather goods are also available in new colors. Other highlights include a burgundy fur "LVers" bomber, Hawaiian-inspired knit sweater, and a varsity jacket with ostrich leather sleeves. 

Crenshaw Skate Club

Via Crenshaw Skate Club

Release Date: April 27
Where to Buy It: crenshawskateclub.com
Price: $38-$80

Crenshaw Skate Club's latest collection is titled "Art For The People's Sake." T-shirts feature collages that highlight the art of skateboarding and its close knit community, while crewnecks feature a "Crenshaw Skate Club Arts Empowerment Program" graphic. 

Nostalgia

Via Nostalgia

Release Date: April 26
Where to Buy It: enternostalgia.com
Price: $90

Bay Area streetwear brand Nostalgia is re-releasing a button-up shirt perfect for the warm weather ahead. Inspired by founder Jaden Yo-Eco's Filipino background, the lace shirt features a paisley pattern throughout. It will be available in cream, olive green, burgundy, baby blue, and brown colorways. 

Daniel Arsham x 'The Lorax'

Via Daniel Arsham

Release Date: April 26
Where to Buy It: Perrotin Store New York and arshamdrseuss.com
Price: $60-$505

Daniel Arsham's latest project sees the artist reinterpret Dr. Seuss' classic children's book, The Lorax. The drop is highlighted by an art book printed in Arsham's signature color palette that features his hand drawn illustrations. To nod to the stories sustainable theme, it is printed on 100% recycled paper. Additional items include hoodies, long sleeve T-shirts, and a catchall tray sporting special Arsham x The Lorax branding. 

Prada

Model wearing a floral Prada short-sleeve shirt with a prominent brand label
Via Prada

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: select Prada stores and prada.com
Price: $1,890

Prada will be releasing a monthly series of Double Match shirts over the next few months. April's installment consists of three styles. One features yellow roses on one side and black and yellow vertical stripes on the other. Another utilizes a geometric pattern on the right side and a clean white left side stamped with Prada's triangle logo on the chest. The final option incorporates two different floral prints.

Represent x Metallica

Via Represent

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Represent stores and representclo.com
Price: $90-$1,370

Coming off the heels of the grand opening of its Los Angeles flagship store, its first outpost in the United States, UK streetwear brand Represent has collaborated with legendary rock band Metallica. Album artwork from Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, and ...And Justice For All is featured across various T-shirts and pre-faded hoodies. Metallica's signature wordmark is also showcased across zip hoodies, tank tops, trucker hats, and checkered flannels. The highlight of the collection is pre-distressed leather biker jacket covered in patchwork that nods to various eras of the band's career. 

Loewe

Via Loewe

Release Date: April 26
Where to Buy It: Loewe Rodeo Drive, Greene St., and loewe.com
Price: TBD

In celebration of the new film Challengers, which Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson did the costume design for, the Spanish luxury brand is releasing some special merch. The "I Told Ya" T-shirts and crewnecks will be available in white and grey. The design can be seen on Zendaya's character Tashi Donaldson in the film. 

Khy Drop 005

Via Khy

Release Date: April 25
Where to Buy It: khy.com
Price: $48-$118

The fifth collection from Kylie Jenner's clothing brand, Khy, will be available later this week. For the latest offering, she partnered with Natasha Zinko. Three denim fits are available: low rise, high rise, and straight leg. Each is offered in light, medium, and dark washes. A series of black and white tops round out the assortment of staple pieces. 

