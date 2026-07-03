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Willow Smith is the New Face of Dior Beauty
Style

Willow Smith Fronts Dior’s New Addict Glass Lipstick Campaign

Willow Smith stars in Dior Beauty's new Addict Glass Lipstick campaign alongside Jisoo and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
Two models on a runway, one in a yellow floral dress, the other in a pale blue gown, both wearing elaborate necklaces and earrings.
Style

Dior Joaillerie Unveils New Diorissima Collection: Get a Closer Look

The latest from Victoire de Castellane features 141 total creations.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
A person walks past a Chanel store in a shopping mall. The store has a sleek, modern design with illuminated signage.
Style

Chanel Is the Hottest Brand Right Now, Per Latest Lyst Index Report: What to Know

Saint Laurent, Dior, Miu Miu, and Gucci round out the top five for the first quarter of 2026.

Trace William Cowen80 days ago
Two images: Left, Jonathan Anderson in a dark suit at an event. Right, Rihanna, pregnant, in a brown outfit with two children on a blue carpet.
Style

Jonathan Anderson on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Kids Wearing Dior at 'Smurfs' Premiere: 'The Cutest'

Rihanna leads the voice cast for the animated film, out Friday.

Trace William Cowen368 days ago
Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez
Style

The Boxing Ring Is the New Fashion Runway

With Terence Crawford and Canelo leading the way, brands like Amiri and Off-White have entered the boxing ring on the sport's biggest nights.

Mike DeStefano498 days ago
A person in a hooded coat stands among large dark rectangular structures, hands in pockets, wearing light-colored sneakers.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: SR_A Engineered by ZARA, Daniel Arsham x WPT and More

A new fragrance by Le Labo, Sacai and WTAPS’ second collaboration, Vowels SS25, and more are featured on this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park525 days ago
Fashionable individuals holding designer handbags, wearing patterned and leather outfits. The bags feature various designs and embellishments.
Style

All the Best Moments from Fall/Winter 2025 Paris Fashion Week Men’s

These collections and collaborations deserve a second look.

YJ Lee534 days ago
A dog in a designer doghouse with a patterned exterior, wearing a blue bow tie. Nearby are a matching dog bowl and collar. louis vuitton monogram dog lvers
Style

Money Ain’t a Thang: The Complex Staff's Dream Holiday Wishlist

Santa, we've been really good this year.

YJ Lee581 days ago
Dior B44 Blade Sneakers
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Complex Shop Drops, Fred Perry x Craig Green, MM6 x Salomon, and more

Upcoming Complex Shop drops, Divinities x Union, Dior B44 Blade sneakers and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park637 days ago
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Watch a Golden Rihanna Make Her J’Adore Dior Ambassador Debut

The singer and beauty mogul replaces actress Charlize Theron as spokesperson for the Christian Dior fragrance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams683 days ago
Giorgio Armani store sign on a building exterior
Style

Armani and Dior Facing Antitrust Probe Over Alleged Exploitative Labor

Italy's competition authority is investigating whether the luxury fashion houses have misled their customers about their production processes.

Joe Price728 days ago
The image shows the word "Dior" in black letters, likely part of a store sign or advertisement. The background is blurred, featuring indistinct patterns
Style

Prosecutors Accuse Dior and Armani of Paying Migrant Workers $2 an Hour to Make Luxury Handbags

Dior reportedly only pays $57 to manufacture handbags that cost as much as $2,780.

Joe Price742 days ago
Rihanna poses in a stylish outfit including an oversized black coat, matching skirt, gloves, a black hat, hoop earrings, and white high heels at a fashion event
Style

Rihanna Introduced as New Face of Dior's J’Adore Eau de Parfum

The artist and businesswoman continues to take on side quests while the RihNavy waits on her ninth album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams759 days ago

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