Jennie Takes Us Into Her 'Jentle Salon' in New Gentle Monster Campaign

The 'Jentle Salon' collection marks the third collaboration between Jennie and Gentle Monster.

Apr 25, 2024
Petra Collins
Petra Collins

Welcome to the Jentle Salon, Jennie's new Gentle Monster eyewear collection.

The new release marks the BLACKPINK member's third with Gentle Monster and debuts on April 30 at 10 p.m. ET online.

In eight diverse frame silhouettes, Jentle Salon pieces feature dreamy and eye-catching expression and include a range of 11 detachable charms that make the eyewear resemble hair barettes.

"Nostalgic stuffed animals are reinterpreted through the eyes of Gentle Monster, expressed as fantastical objects centered around mythical unicorns, manifesting Jennie’s dreams," reads press materials.

See images from the campaign below.

Petra Collins
Petra Collins
Woman in stylish sunglasses and a strapless yellow dress posing for Gentle Monster
Petra Collins
