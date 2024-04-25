Jennie Takes Us Into Her 'Jentle Salon' in New Gentle Monster Campaign

Welcome to the Jentle Salon, Jennie's new Gentle Monster eyewear collection.

The new release marks the BLACKPINK member's third with Gentle Monster and debuts on April 30 at 10 p.m. ET online.

In eight diverse frame silhouettes, Jentle Salon pieces feature dreamy and eye-catching expression and include a range of 11 detachable charms that make the eyewear resemble hair barettes.

"Nostalgic stuffed animals are reinterpreted through the eyes of Gentle Monster, expressed as fantastical objects centered around mythical unicorns, manifesting Jennie’s dreams," reads press materials.

See images from the campaign below.