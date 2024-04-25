Aimé Leon Dore Swings Into Golf in New Capsule

With apparel and essential golf accessories, the capsule honors Aimé's admiration for the sport.

Going into the green with a new golf-inspired capsule this season is upscale fashion brand Aimé Leon Dore.

The legendary brand has given fans a glimpse into their upcoming golf collection, which debuts exclusively at Aimé flagships in New York and London, along with going live online beginning April 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

According to press materials, the launch honors Aimé's "deep-seated admiration for both the game and its distinctive style" with pieces like golf jackets, structured pleated pants, and polos along with essential accessories like headwear and gloves.

See campaign images below.

