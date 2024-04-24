Dime Merges Skate and Soccer in S24 Lookbook

Dime MTL takes skate clothing to the soccer field in their new Spring 2024 collection.

Ahead of its April 27 launch at 1 p.m. ET, the Montreal-based fashion brand debuted their latest lookbook, with pieces inspired by the team sport.

In the collection are statement tops, hoodies, and jackets emblazoned with the Dime logo, baggy and fitted work-esque pants, along with caps and beanies as accessories. In neutral and colorful tones, the wardrobe staples make the perfect fits for streetwear enthusiasts looking forward to springtime recreation and leisure.

Check out pieces from the lookbook below, which can be viewed in full Dime MTL website.