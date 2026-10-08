The 10 Best Playboi Carti Outfits, Ranked

Playboi Carti has grown into one of the most influential rappers of his generation. That extends far beyond the music. His personal style has also influenced his loyal fanbase to covet certain brands and fully adapt his signature Opium wardrobe that fuses elements of classic hip-hop style, luxury fashion, and gothic imagery.

But King Vamp wasn’t always dressed in all black and looking like a fly druid. Early in his career, he had a penchant for rare streetwear grails and labels from iconic designers like Raf Simons. Carti’s incredible style has been showcased across festival stages, visuals, Instagram fit pic dumps, and runways in Paris. Some of his looks have even been immortalized with Fortnite skins and led to official collabs for his fans to emulate Carti’s look as much as possible.

While there are plenty of Carti fits that are in contention, these are our picks for the 10 best Playboi Carti outfits of all time.