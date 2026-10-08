This week’s Thursday Night Football showdown features two teams seemingly going in opposite directions. The arrow is pointing up on the Dallas Cowboys, who turned in their most impressive game of the season thus far with a 34-30 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, while the arrow is pointing directly down on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are now 0-4 on the season, and speculation is running rampant that if Tampa Bay cannot earn a victory tonight, then head coach Todd Bowles will get the axe. Below, we will offer up a betting preview of the TNF matchup between the Buccaneers and Cowboys. TNF odds: Buccaneers at Cowboys

Here is a look at updated Fantatics Sportsbook TNF odds for Bucs at Cowboys.

Point Spread: Buccaneers (+8.5) at Cowboys (-8.5)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (+370) at Cowboys (-500)

Total: Buccaneers at Cowboys Over 48.5 (-110)/Under 48.5 (-110)

The Bucs have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through one month as they are 0-4. Bowles’ squad lost to the Bengals (33-27) in Week 1, the Browns (23-19) in Week 2, the Vikings (23-16) in Week 3, and the Packers (17-14) this past Sunday. The silver lining there is that all of those contests were one-score games, but—make no mistake—it’s make-or-break time for Tampa Bay.

Dallas, meanwhile, has had an up-and-down season thus far. The Cowboys lost to the Giants (28-20) in Week 1, beat the Commanders (37-20) in Week 2, lost to the Ravens (34-31) in Week 3, and then beat the Texans (34-30) in Week 4. Brian Schottenheimer’s squad made a furious rally to come back and beat the Texans this past Sunday, posting 28 points in the second half. The big question in Dallas this week is ‘will that great play carry over to a game taking place just four days later, or will there be a letdown from the high of that victory’? Of note, the Cowboys have one of the better against the spread records in the NFL so far as they are 3-1 ATS. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is 0-4 ATS. The Cowboys are also betting darlings when it comes to wagering on Overs. Dallas games have gone Over the number in all four games so far this season.

Two of Tampa Bay’s games have gone Over the projected total, and two have gone Under. Buccaneers vs. Cowboys player props

Javonte Williams is the most likely player to score a touchdown in tonight’s TNF matchup as the Cowboys’ back has anytime TD odds of -220 at Fanatics Sportsbook. CeeDee Lamb is -125 to find the end zone, while George Pickens is +105. The first Bucs player to appear on the Fanatics anytime TD board is Bucky Irving, who is +190. Dak Prescott has a passing yards Over/Under number of 265.5, while Jalon Daniels has a projected yardage total of 185.5. Williams has a rushing yards O/U of 65.5, while Irving is at 50.5. Lamb has a receiving yards O/U of 80.5, while Emeka Egbuka is 35.5.

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