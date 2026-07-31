Key Takeaways
- This list digs through lyrics from Ken Carson’s Xperiment album and some of the rapper’s other big tracks to pinpoint which fashion labels he shouts out the most.
- The breakdown shows heavy love for Rick Owens, Balenciaga, and Chrome Hearts, backed by specific bar quotes that flex his designer-heavy lifestyle.
- The piece also highlights the best lyrics that shout out each brand and tabulate how many times Ken Carson mentions each brand across the biggest songs from his catalog.
Ken Carson loves fashion. If the constant rotation of designer pieces in his wardrobe don’t make it obvious, just listen to his lyrics for confirmation. Spoiler: he namedrops a shit ton of luxury labels, from Rick Owens to Supreme. But what brands are the Opium artist’s favorites?
In order to get a better idea of the brands take up the most real estate in Ken Carson’s closet, we decided took a look at his musical catalog. While we didn’t go over the lyrics to every single song, we did sift through the tracks from his latest album Xperiment and some of his popular songs featured on the “This Is Ken Carson” Spotify playlist.
These are our findings.
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Rick Owens
Mentions: 17
Songs: “SS,” “Wrist,” “shopping,” “amnesia,” “addiction,” “wedidit,” “RICK OWENS” (x2), “Fashion Habits,” “i need you” (x2), “gynecologist,” “Off The Meter,” “VETERAN,” “Swag Overload,” “Me N My Kup,” “Inferno”
Best Lyrics:
- "Fashion ho, Vetement head to toe / I think the Chrome Heart go with the Ricky O / Pop out all-black 'fit, they act like they ain't never seen Rick before," “Amnesia”
- "Chrome Heart, Chuck Taylors, I don't wanna converse with ya / 10K for the Rick Owen blazer," “addiction”
If you know anything about Ken Carson and Opium, this probably wasn’t too surprising. Rick Owens and his gothic designs have been representative of the collective’s signature aesthetic since its inception.
Balenciaga
Mentions: 14
Songs: “shopping,” “Fashion Habits,” “I need you” (x3), “Freestyle 2,” “Green Room,” “Swag Overload,” “money & sex,” “Me N My Kup,” “Thx” (x2), “Nightcore 2,” “Rockstar Lifestyle”
Best Lyrics:
- "I throw Gucci on her coochie, bad bitches get Balenci' / I go Hermès for a ten and my Goyard hold the blicky," “shopping”
- "Balenciaga, I just spent your mortgage on my collar," “Fashion Habits”
- "Balenciaga boots, I ain't never laced up no Timbs (Yeah)," “Thx (More Chaos)”
Under Demna’s creative direction from 2015 to 2025, Balenciaga grew into one of the most popular luxury brands in the world. Support from emerging rappers like Ken Carson are a big reason why. The exaggerated proportions and elevated takes on everyday items that became the calling cards of Demna’s Balenciaga were heavily embraced by the fanbase. Despite Demna’s departure, pieces from his tenure are still in high demand.
Chrome Hearts
Mentions: 12
Songs: “Ghost,” “Wrist,” “amnesia,” “addiction,” “RICK OWENS," “Blakk Rokkstar,” “Drug kit,” “Trap Jump,” “K-Hole,” “200Kash,” “Confetti,” “Ghoul”
Best Lyrics:
- "Copped a Chrome Heart stroller for my baby,” “200Kash”
- "She got Chrome Heart glasses, on Sarah Palin / Rose from the concrete, but I'm not Jalen," “Ghoul”
Chrome Hearts takes the number three spot. Another unsurprising conclusion that has been validated by Ken Carson’s lyrics.
Vetements
Mentions: 5
Songs: “amnesia,” “Freestyle 2,” “Swag Overload,” “Me N My Kup,” “Thx”
Best Lyrics:
- “I be VET-VET-VETEMENTS from head to toe, even the socks / I got every Balenciaga boots, except for the Crocs / Rick Owens all over my— Rick Owens all over me," “Me N My Kup”
Ken Carson has stayed in Vetements recently, both archival and unreleased. We expect Guram Gvasalia’s polarizing label to be given even more shoutouts in the future.
Maison Margiela
Mentions: 4
Songs: “Wrist,” “shopping,” “Margiela,” “VETERAN”
Best Lyrics:
- "I went to go shop in the Margiela store, this ho wanna take a picture," “Wrist (Xperiment)”
Maison Margiela isn’t just shouted out frequently in Ken Carson’s lyrics. The rapper even has a song named after the legendary brand.
Hermès
Mentions: 4
Songs: “Fw00,” “shopping,” “The Acronym,” “Drug kit”
Best Lyrics:
- "The O stand for ostrich, the Hermes bag came pink," “The Acronym”
Hermès Birkins are one of the most coveted status symbols in the world today. Of course, Ken Carson is going to flex that he has purchased a few.
Raf Simons
Mentions: 3
Songs: “wedidit,” “Fashion Habits,” “Succubus”
Best Lyrics:
- "Raf Simons, Rick O' / 005, YVL, bigger than the Big Show," “wedidit”
It’s simple. If you love luxury fashion, you love Raf Simons.
Nike
Mentions: 3
Songs: “Ghost,” “Fashion Habits,” “Trap Jump”
Best Lyrics:
- "Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, hell yeah, I got 'em,” “Fashion Habits”
Nike certainly isn’t the first brand you think of when you think of Ken Carson’s personal style, but it was inevitable for a brand as big as the Swoosh to get some dedicated bars.
Everything Else
Mentions: 2 or less (per brand)
Best Lyrics:
- "I spent seven K on a Prada jacket, I ain't even braggin," “Fashion Habits”
- "These diamonds from Alex Moss, you know I don't shop at no Tiffany's," “Margiela”
- "She got acne on her face (Woah) / I got Acne on my jeans," “Drug kit”
- "Ed Hardy, I designed it, I'm the designer," “Trap Jump”
Here’s a list of all of the other brands we came across while combing through his verses: Acne Studios, Adidas, Alex Moss, Ann Demuelemeester, Balmain, Blackmeans, Celine, Chanel, Converse, Crocs, Ed Hardy, Enfants Riches Déprimés, Evisu, Fendi, Givenchy, Goyard, Greg Lauren, Gucci, Issey Miyake, Jean Paul Gaultier, Kadoya, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Patek Philippe, Pelle Pelle, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Robin’s Jeans, Saint Laurent, SKIMS, Stella McCartney, Stüssy, Supreme, Tiffany and Co., Timberland, Undercover, Van Cleef & Arpels, Vivienne Westwood, VLONE, and Yeezy.
Moral of the story: Ken Carson really lives this fashion shit.