The piece also highlights the best lyrics that shout out each brand and tabulate how many times Ken Carson mentions each brand across the biggest songs from his catalog.

The breakdown shows heavy love for Rick Owens, Balenciaga, and Chrome Hearts, backed by specific bar quotes that flex his designer-heavy lifestyle.

This list digs through lyrics from Ken Carson’s Xperiment album and some of the rapper’s other big tracks to pinpoint which fashion labels he shouts out the most.

Ken Carson loves fashion. If the constant rotation of designer pieces in his wardrobe don’t make it obvious, just listen to his lyrics for confirmation. Spoiler: he namedrops a shit ton of luxury labels, from Rick Owens to Supreme. But what brands are the Opium artist’s favorites?

In order to get a better idea of the brands take up the most real estate in Ken Carson’s closet, we decided took a look at his musical catalog. While we didn’t go over the lyrics to every single song, we did sift through the tracks from his latest album Xperiment and some of his popular songs featured on the “This Is Ken Carson” Spotify playlist.

These are our findings.

Shop for Ken Carson and explore the WWE collection on Complex.