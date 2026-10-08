Travis Barker Explains His Recent Hospitalization, Reassures Fans He 'Should Be Good in a Few Weeks'

Travis Barker was recently hospitalized, but he’s since shared a promising update alongside a photo showing him in a hospital bed next to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The blink-182 drummer shared a post on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Oct. 7), showing that he wanted to make sure fans know that they shouldn’t be concerned after he initially posted a vague hospital selfie.

“I had surgery yesterday,” he wrote alongside a photo showing him in a hospital bed, with his wife by his side. “My arm, hand, and fingers have been numb since a show I played last month. I did a nerve test Monday after my show and turns out I needed a cubital tunnel release to fix the nerve.”