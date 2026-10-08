Travis Barker Explains His Recent Hospitalization, Reassures Fans He 'Should Be Good in a Few Weeks'

Travis Barker was recently hospitalized, but he’s since shared a promising update alongside a photo showing him in a hospital bed next to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.
The blink-182 drummer shared a post on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Oct. 7), showing that he wanted to make sure fans know that they shouldn’t be concerned after he initially posted a vague hospital selfie.
“I had surgery yesterday,” he wrote alongside a photo showing him in a hospital bed, with his wife by his side. “My arm, hand, and fingers have been numb since a show I played last month. I did a nerve test Monday after my show and turns out I needed a cubital tunnel release to fix the nerve.”
He continued, “I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I can keep playing the way I play for a long time… Should be good in a few weeks… (Not sure why my wife looks so happy about this).”
Back in 2023, Barker dislocated his ring finger and tore ligaments during rehearsals, and had to undergo surgery.
“It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically,” Barker, whose Famous Stars & Straps brand played a key role in this year’s ComplexCon festivities, said at the time. “So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon.”