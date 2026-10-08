Sneakers

Kobe Bryant's Nike Kobe A.D. Returns This Month

Here's how to buy the Protro version of Kobe's first post-retirement signature sneaker.

Nike Kobe A.D. Protro
The Nike Kobe A.D. Protro releases in October. Via Nike

After Kobe Bryant’s 20-year NBA career concluded in 2016, Nike and the Black Mamba continued to introduce signature basketball models known as the Kobe A.D. As part of the line’s ongoing Protro series of upgrading retro models with modern tech, the Kobe A.D. Protro is launching this month.

This latest Kobe A.D. Protro is identical to the original 2016 version in terms of looks, but is equipped with new materials and cushioning on the upper and tooling, respectively. The first A.D. Protro release dons a Los Angeles Lakers-esque color scheme, as evidenced by the image above.

This Kobe A.D. wasn’t the only version of the model to release post-retirement for Bryant. There was also an A.D. NXT that had FastFit lacing on the upper, a mid-top pair simply known as the A.D. Mid, and several others. Nike also teased that a new Kobe model is releasing in 2027, known as the Kobe NXT.

Readers will be able to cop the Nike Kobe A.D. Protro starting on Oct. 23 at Nike.com and at select retailers.

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