After Kobe Bryant’s 20-year NBA career concluded in 2016, Nike and the Black Mamba continued to introduce signature basketball models known as the Kobe A.D. As part of the line’s ongoing Protro series of upgrading retro models with modern tech, the Kobe A.D. Protro is launching this month.

This latest Kobe A.D. Protro is identical to the original 2016 version in terms of looks, but is equipped with new materials and cushioning on the upper and tooling, respectively. The first A.D. Protro release dons a Los Angeles Lakers-esque color scheme, as evidenced by the image above.