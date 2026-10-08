Watch Robert Pattinson Slip Into Chris Hansen's Cadence in New A24 Camera Test

Key Takeaways
- A24 shared a camera test showing Robert Pattinson transforming into Chris Hansen and mastering the To Catch a Predator host’s clipped delivery for Primetime.
- Lance Oppenheim’s narrative directorial debut follows Hansen's pursuit of television history in 2006 and co-stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, Phoebe Bridgers, and Bokeem Woodbine.
- After premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, Primetime opened to $19.2 million domestically, scoring A24’s third-biggest opening weekend.
Robert Pattinson is currently being praised for his portrayal of Chris Hansen, and A24 has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his transformational process.
The studio uploaded a camera test on Thursday (October 8) showing Pattinson in character for Primetime, locking into the To Catch a Predator host's clipped delivery.
You can take a look at the clip below:
The film is the narrative debut of director Lance Oppenheim, written by Ajon Singh and Luke Dittrich. Pattinson plays Hansen opposite Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, Phoebe Bridgers and Bokeem Woodbine.
Inspired by true events, the story is set in 2006, with a logline that frames Hansen as a host out to make television history.
Primetime premiered at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival before opening September 25 to $19.2 million domestically, A24's third-biggest opening weekend ever, according to IndieWire.