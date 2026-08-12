It’s impossible to tell the story of streetwear without looking back at all of the incredible brands that have emerged from Asia. And while Japan typically gets all the love, that’s not the only country that’s made an impact on streetwear. China and South Korea are also breeding grounds for brands that have kept streetwear moving forward.

There are hundreds and thousands of Asian fashion brands. But if you’re just getting into streetwear and wondering where to start your search, we put together a guide to identify some of the names that you should be up on.

Before you come at us, we just want to be clear that this is meant to act as a roundup of streetwear brands. That means that as much as we love designers like Comme des Garçons, Junya Watanabe, Kapital, and Yohji Yamamoto, whom all certainly operate in the ecosystem of streetwear to some degree, they will be absent from this particular rundown.

Explore the Asian streetwear brands that you need to know, below.