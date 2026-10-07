Music

Playboi Carti's Classic Merch from 'Whole Lotta Red' and the Neon Tour is Back

From the Neon Tour to the 'Whole Lotta Red' era, here's where to buy Playboi Carti's most recognizable merch, including the Opium Logo Hoodie and VSecurity Bomber, now available for pre-order on Complex.

Playboi Carti's Most Iconic Merch From Neon Tour and Whole Lotta Red
Illustration generated by AI

Playboi Carti has built one of the most closely followed merch catalogs in rap, with graphics that trace his evolution from the Neon Tour to the dark, punk-leaning world of ‘Whole Lotta Red’. A selection of those designs is now available for pre-order on Complex, ranging from graphic tees like the Neon Butterfly, Teeth, and Devil's Trill Sheet Music to the Lady Witch and Face Burn long sleeves, the Opium Logo and Black Cat hoodies, and the VSecurity Bomber. The release follows Carti's run as co-artistic director and Sunday headliner at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, and every piece ships in December. Shop for Playboi Carti merch on Complex and don’t miss out on the Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics jerseys.

Shop Playboi Carti on Complex

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Playboi Carti VSecurity Bomber

Price: $200
How To Buy: Shop Playboi CartiPlayboi Carti VSecurity Bomber on Complex

The VSecurity Bomber features a bold white "VSECURITY" type on the left chest panel of a mid-weight all-black shell that reverses to a bright orange lining, visible at the collar. Gold-tone zip hardware, two flap hip pockets, and a zippered utility pocket on the left sleeve round out the oversized bomber cut, which is finished with ribbed black collar, cuffs, and waistband.

Playboi Carti Black Cat Hoodie

Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi CartiPlayboi Carti Black Cat Hoodie on Complex

The Black Cat hoodie is a heavyweight pullover finished with screen printed graphics. The chest carries a grainy, high-contrast rectangular photograph of a black cat silhouette, printed large enough to read as a photo block rather than a logo. White lowercase type reading "playboi carti" sits directly above it.

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Playboi Carti Lady Witch Long Sleeve

Price: $100
How To Buy: Shop Playboi CartiPlayboi Carti Lady Witch Long Sleeve on Complex

"NEON TOUR" screen printed on the left sleeve ties this heavyweight long sleeve to Playboi Carti's touring run, and the artwork leans fully occult. The front graphic puts a figure in neon green against a black background, with a red pentagram star placed over the head. Repeating pentagram stars run down both sleeves.

Playboi Carti Neon Butterfly Tee

Price: $50
How To Buy: Shop Playboi CartiPlayboi Carti Neon Butterfly Tee on Complex

Carti's Neon era gets its loudest graphic treatment here, with oversized neon green block letters spelling NEON stacked in two lines across the front of a black heavyweight tee. A multicolored butterfly rendered in reds, oranges, blues, and yellows sits centered over the type, cutting through the two-tone front.

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Playboi Carti Face Burn Long Sleeve

Price: $100
How To Buy: Shop Playboi CartiPlayboi Carti Face Burn Long Sleeve on Complex

Playboi Carti's Neon Tour is the reference point here, printed by name in bright green across the left sleeve between pentagram star outlines. The front graphic centers a large neon-green glowing face with a five-pointed star laid over it, the glow effect that gives the shirt its Face Burn name. It is a heavyweight long sleeve with screen printed graphics, released under Interscope Records as part of the 00pium Collection.

Playboi Carti Teeth Tee

Price: $50
How To Buy: Shop Playboi CartiPlayboi Carti Teeth Tee on Complex

The graphic here is a single photograph: a large, high-contrast black-and-white shot of an open mouth showing teeth, cropped tight and bled off the right hem so only a partial view lands on the shirt. It is screen printed on a heavyweight tee with a ribbed crewneck collar and no pockets or hardware.

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Playboi Carti Opium Logo Hoodie

Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi CartiPlayboi Carti Opium Logo Hoodie on Complex

A large white "OPIUM" wordmark arcs across the chest in bold collegiate lettering, screen printed on an all-black heavyweight pullover that carries the same black through the hood, cuffs, and waistband. A single kangaroo pocket and a hood with no drawcord keep the rest plain.

Playboi Carti Devil's Trill Sheet Music Tee

Price: $50
How To Buy: Shop Playboi CartiPlayboi Carti Devil's Trill Sheet Music Tee on Complex

"Devil's Trill Sonata" is Giuseppe Tartini's 18th-century violin piece, the one he claimed the devil played for him in a dream, and the tee borrows the title outright. A large blue sheet music graphic covers the chest, its staves repeating "FLCK" where lyric and performance markings would normally sit. "PBC 999" and "CASH CARTI" run alongside the notation, with "DEVIL'S TRILL SONATA" printed in blue underneath.

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