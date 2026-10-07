Playboi Carti's Classic Merch from 'Whole Lotta Red' and the Neon Tour is Back

Playboi Carti has built one of the most closely followed merch catalogs in rap, with graphics that trace his evolution from the Neon Tour to the dark, punk-leaning world of ‘Whole Lotta Red’. A selection of those designs is now available for pre-order on Complex, ranging from graphic tees like the Neon Butterfly, Teeth, and Devil's Trill Sheet Music to the Lady Witch and Face Burn long sleeves, the Opium Logo and Black Cat hoodies, and the VSecurity Bomber. The release follows Carti's run as co-artistic director and Sunday headliner at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, and every piece ships in December. Shop for Playboi Carti merch on Complex and don’t miss out on the Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics jerseys.