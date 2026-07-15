Anne Hathaway Wears Custom Prada to 'The Odyssey' New York City Premiere

Anne Hathaway channeled the Greek Queen Penelope in custom Prada for the New York City premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
Hathaway, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, wore a flowing cream Prada gown featuring a crystal-embellished silver halter bodice for the occasion. Styled by Erin Walsh, the look was completed by Bulgari jewels.
"For The Odyssey New York City premiere, @annehathaway wore a @prada gown featuring a crystal-embellished halter bodice paired with a pleated skirt," the Instagram account for Prada confirmed with a photo of the actress.
Last month, Hathaway posted an Instagram reel announcing that she and Shulman were expecting their third child by revealing her baby bump beneath a matching top and maxi skirt.
The sprawling cast and crew of the Greek epic were also in tow for the premiere in their own individual styles. Zendaya wore a dewy makeup look and arrived in a cream Matiéres Fécales gown with feathered wings and Chopard earrings, Lupita Nyong'o wore detailed Nicholas Oakwell Couture lace, and Charlize Theron attended the event in custom Christian Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The movie’s leads, Matt Damon and Tom Holland, wore Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Fear of God, respectively.
In The Odyssey, which arrives in theaters on Friday (July 17) Hathaway plays Penelope, the devoted wife of Odysseus, opposite Damon's Odysseus. The cast also includes Zendaya as Athena, Holland as Telemachus, Nyong'o as Helen of Troy/Clytemnestra, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Mia Goth, Travis Scott, and more.