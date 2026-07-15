Anne Hathaway Wears Custom Prada to 'The Odyssey' New York City Premiere

Anne Hathaway channeled the Greek Queen Penelope in custom Prada for the New York City premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Hathaway, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, wore a flowing cream Prada gown featuring a crystal-embellished silver halter bodice for the occasion. Styled by Erin Walsh, the look was completed by Bulgari jewels.

"For The Odyssey New York City premiere, @annehathaway wore a @prada gown featuring a crystal-embellished halter bodice paired with a pleated skirt," the Instagram account for Prada confirmed with a photo of the actress. Last month, Hathaway posted an Instagram reel announcing that she and Shulman were expecting their third child by revealing her baby bump beneath a matching top and maxi skirt.