Matt Damon

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With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.
Levi Winslow

Latest Stories

Christopher Nolan in a suit holding a microphone stands against a dark blue background, speaking.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Launches Site Allowing Users to Preview Each Theatrical Format, From IMAX to Beyond

Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' follow-up is hitting multiple theatrical formats in July.

Trace William Cowen43 days ago
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon pose together in suits at an event.
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Movie ‘The Rip’ Made Miami Police Look like ‘Dirty Cops,’ Lawsuit Alleges

The two Miami officers alleged that the movie caused "substantial harm" to their reputations.

Joe Price68 days ago
Blake Lively in a white dress on a yellow background and Ben Affleck in a black suit on a gray background.
Pop Culture

Blake Lively’s Email Asking Ben Affleck for Help on Movie Made Public Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Saga

The actor's then-recent Dunkin' commercial gets a mention in the newly revealed email.

Trace William Cowen178 days ago
Amanda Knox Slams Matt Damon for 'Cancel Culture' Comments: 'Could Have Run By Me'
Pop Culture

Amanda Knox Pushes Back on Matt Damon’s ‘Cancel Culture’ Prison Comparison

Amanda Knox responds to Matt Damon’s Joe Rogan remarks comparing cancel culture to prison, arguing both leave lasting scars.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago
A man with short hair and a beard, wearing a dark suit, stands in front of a backdrop with "The Rip" and "Netflix" logos.
Pop Culture

Matt Damon Says Netflix Wants Movies to Restate Plot Often to Counteract Viewers on Their Phones

Matt Damon says Netflix pushes early action scenes and repeated dialogue because many viewers watch movies while scrolling on their phones.

Mark Elibert181 days ago
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Matt Damon with short hair and a beard, wearing a black suit and shirt, stands against a dark red background.
Pop Culture

Matt Damon Says Being ‘Canceled’ Can ‘Follow You to the Grave'

The actor talked about the permanent reputational damage that can come with being cancelled.

Alex Ocho181 days ago
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reveal How Not Being Rivals Shapes Their Relationship

They've been friends for more than 40 years.

Trey Alston189 days ago
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck pose together; Damon in a white shirt and Affleck in a black leather jacket, at an event.
Pop Culture

Matt Damon Recalls He and Ben Affleck Going ‘Broke’ After Selling ‘Good Will Hunting’ Screenplay

Damon explained how the sale of their screenplay for their 1997 hit film did not bring lasting financial security.

Alex Ocho191 days ago
A desert scene with a helmeted figure in armor kneeling in the sand, surrounded by scattered objects and rocks, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Starring Matt Damon: Watch New Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Follow-Up

Nolan's IMAX-shot take on the Homer epic hits theaters in July.

Trace William Cowen208 days ago
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Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the background, labeled "Super Bowl."
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2025 Commercials: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Issa Rae, and More Star in This Year's Ads

Brands are once again sparing no expense as part of the Super Bowl, which this year counts Kendrick Lamar as the halftime performer.

Trace William Cowen526 days ago
Ludacris, Idris Elba, Matt Damon, and Denzel Washington in a collage, each wearing different outfits and smiling.
Pop Culture

Ludacris Would Love to See Idris Elba, Matt Damon, or Denzel Washington in 'Fast X' Sequel

The rapper and actor wants the franchise to continue the tradition of featuring A-list action movie stars.

Mark Elibert616 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon attend the premiere of "Unstoppable" at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez And Matt Damon Spotted Holding Hands, in Deep Conversation Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Matt Damon's wife, Luciana, was also in attendance for the TIFF premiere of 'Unstoppable.'

Joe Price677 days ago
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on red carpet
Pop Culture

Matt Damon on Ben Affleck’s Treatment by Media: 'I Can’t Imagine Living Under That Kind of Scrutiny'

The longtime friends and collaborators will next be seen in a Netflix thriller titled 'RIP.'

Trace William Cowen704 days ago
Vince Vaughn smiling while seated at a table with various hot sauces, a pitcher of water, and a milkshake on the set of "Hot Ones"
Pop Culture

Vince Vaughn on Why R-Rated Comedies Aren't Made Anymore, Says Hollywood 'Overthinks' Filmmaking

The actor starred in many raunchy R-rated movies, including 'Dodgeball,' 'Swingers,' and 'Old School.'

tara mahadevan712 days ago
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