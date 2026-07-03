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Christopher Nolan is adapting Homer's ancient epic into an action film starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, set for release on July 17, 2026.Khal
Warning: 2,700-year-old spoilers ahead.Shawn Setaro
With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.Levi Winslow
Complex had an introspective conversation with Ben Affleck about the positive reception his movie 'Air' received, and feeling confident in the work he is doing.Karla Rodriguez