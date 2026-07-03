Lupita Nyong'o

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o.
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o on 'Odyssey' Role's Racist Backlash: 'The Criticism Will Exist'

The Academy Award-winner plays Helen of Troy in the upcoming adventure epic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Zendaya attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Lupita Nyong'o poses at the opening night of "Tru" at House of the Redeemer on March 19, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Travis Scott speaks onstage at the Fashion Scholarship Fund annual gala at the Glasshouse on March 23, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Here’s Who Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and More are Playing in ‘The Odyssey’

The Christopher Nolan-directed epic also starts Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Travis Scott.

Jaelani Turner-Williams67 days ago
Lupita Nyong'o Says She Has 50 Fibroids—Including One The Size of an Orange
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong’o Says She Has Over 50 Fibroids — Including One the ‘Size of an Orange’

The Oscar winner reflects on her 2014 surgery, her largest fibroid 'the size of an orange,' and the difficult decisions she’s now facing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
Elon Musk Slammed for Criticizing Lupita Nyong'o Rumored Casting in 'The Odyssey'
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Slammed Over Comments on Lupita Nyong’o’s Rumored ‘Odyssey’ Role

As Lupita Nyong’o’s potential Helen of Troy role circulates online, critics push back on Musk’s claim that Nolan ‘lost his integrity.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo164 days ago
A desert scene with a helmeted figure in armor kneeling in the sand, surrounded by scattered objects and rocks, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Starring Matt Damon: Watch New Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Follow-Up

Nolan's IMAX-shot take on the Homer epic hits theaters in July.

Trace William Cowen208 days ago
Advertisement
Lupita Nyong'o poses at an event, wearing a black outfit with a white, star-shaped collar and earrings, against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong’o Says She Was Offered More Slave Roles After Oscar Win for ‘12 Years a Slave’

Nyong’o says post-Oscar scripts tried to box her into slavery roles, sparking renewed calls for industry change.

Mark Elibert237 days ago
Three people smiling at an event. Zohran Mamdani alongside another actor and Lupita Nyong'o.
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Recalls Working With Zohran Mamdani on 'Queen of Katwe,' Shares Avid Endorsement

She said that whether working on the film set or in politics, he's proven to be "an incredibly talented and productive person."

Joe Price261 days ago
Lupita Nyong'o & Mandy Moore Team Up To Fight For Women's Health Research on Capitol Hill
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o and Mandy Moore Team Up to Fight for Women's Health Research on Capitol Hill

The duo sat down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss their mission.

Bernadette Giacomazzo303 days ago
(L) Viola Davis wearing black sequined dress with a multicolored cape. (R) Chadwick Boseman wearing a black suit and crossing his arms over his chest.
Pop Culture

Viola Davis Admits She Judged Chadwick Boseman for Getting Special Treatment

She didn't know he was facing cancer while they were on the set of 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.'

Trey Alston475 days ago
Lupita Nyong'o at Deadline Contenders Film: London 2024 at the Ham Yard Hotel on October 12, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong’o Calls Adopting American Accent for Hollywood Career a ‘Betrayal,’ Says She ‘Didn't Feel Like Myself'

'The Wild Robot' actress spoke on podcast 'What Now with Trevor Noah?' about the challenging decision to lose her Kenyan accent to obtain more acting roles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams627 days ago
Advertisement
Lupita Nyong'o poses on the red carpet in an off-shoulder, sequined black dress with a black and silver hair accessory. Background features "A Quiet Place Part II."
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Says Worst Career Advice She'd Gotten Post '12 Years a Slave' Was to 'Seize the Day and Do Bigger'

The Academy Award winning actress wasn't prepared for a lead role in a blockbuster following the 2013 historical drama.

Jaelani Turner-Williams743 days ago
Lupita Nyong'o at Tribeca Festival in a sequined dress, posing in front of "A Quiet Place Day One" posters
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Had Chadwick Boseman on Her Mind for 'Daunting' Role as Cancer Patient in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

The late Oscar nominee, who starred in 'Black Panther,' '42,' and 'Get On Up,' died in 2020 from colon cancer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams746 days ago
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson pose together on the red carpet; Jodie wears an intricate black and red gown with diamond patterns, Joshua wears a classic black tuxedo
Pop Culture

Jodie Turner-Smith Weighs in on Ex-Husband Joshua Jackson Dating Lupita Nyong’o: ‘Good for Them'

Turner-Smith was married to Jackson for five years before filing for divorce last year.

Mark Elibert762 days ago
Lupita Nyong'o  wearing a stylish, sleeveless dress with drop earrings on a red carpet.
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Says Press Junkets With Journalists Asking the Same Questions Are 'Torture'

The Oscar-winning actress spoke out about the repetitive and taxing nature of media interviews.

Alex Ocho774 days ago
Advertisement
Lupita Nyong'o in a stylish striped dress and Jared Leto in a black suit with a pink rose lapel pin, both speaking on stage
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Explains How Jared Leto Dating Rumors Impacted Their Friendship: 'I Didn’t Want That Sort of Attention'

The actress said she "didn't love" hearing the rumors circulate.

Joe Price775 days ago
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Reflects on Going Public With Selema Masekela Split: 'I Was Living in a Lot of Pain'

The actress revealed she and Masekela had broken up in October.

tara mahadevan873 days ago
Music

Brent Faiyaz Flirts on Set With Lupita Nyong'o in "WY@" Short Film Trailer

The R&amp;B singer released his debut mixtape 'Larger Than Life' in October.

Mark Elibert886 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App