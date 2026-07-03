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Lupita Nyong'o on 'Odyssey' Role's Racist Backlash: 'The Criticism Will Exist'
The Academy Award-winner plays Helen of Troy in the upcoming adventure epic.
Here’s Who Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and More are Playing in ‘The Odyssey’
The Christopher Nolan-directed epic also starts Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Travis Scott.
Lupita Nyong’o Says She Has Over 50 Fibroids — Including One the ‘Size of an Orange’
The Oscar winner reflects on her 2014 surgery, her largest fibroid 'the size of an orange,' and the difficult decisions she’s now facing.
Elon Musk Slammed Over Comments on Lupita Nyong’o’s Rumored ‘Odyssey’ Role
As Lupita Nyong’o’s potential Helen of Troy role circulates online, critics push back on Musk’s claim that Nolan ‘lost his integrity.’
'The Odyssey' Starring Matt Damon: Watch New Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Follow-Up
Nolan's IMAX-shot take on the Homer epic hits theaters in July.
Lupita Nyong’o Says She Was Offered More Slave Roles After Oscar Win for ‘12 Years a Slave’
Nyong’o says post-Oscar scripts tried to box her into slavery roles, sparking renewed calls for industry change.
Lupita Nyong'o Recalls Working With Zohran Mamdani on 'Queen of Katwe,' Shares Avid Endorsement
She said that whether working on the film set or in politics, he's proven to be "an incredibly talented and productive person."
Lupita Nyong'o and Mandy Moore Team Up to Fight for Women's Health Research on Capitol Hill
The duo sat down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss their mission.
Viola Davis Admits She Judged Chadwick Boseman for Getting Special Treatment
She didn't know he was facing cancer while they were on the set of 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.'
Lupita Nyong’o Calls Adopting American Accent for Hollywood Career a ‘Betrayal,’ Says She ‘Didn't Feel Like Myself'
'The Wild Robot' actress spoke on podcast 'What Now with Trevor Noah?' about the challenging decision to lose her Kenyan accent to obtain more acting roles.
Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman 4 Years After His Death: ‘Grief Never Ends’
Boseman died in 2020 from colon cancer.
Lupita Nyong'o Says Worst Career Advice She'd Gotten Post '12 Years a Slave' Was to 'Seize the Day and Do Bigger'
The Academy Award winning actress wasn't prepared for a lead role in a blockbuster following the 2013 historical drama.
Lupita Nyong'o Had Chadwick Boseman on Her Mind for 'Daunting' Role as Cancer Patient in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
The late Oscar nominee, who starred in 'Black Panther,' '42,' and 'Get On Up,' died in 2020 from colon cancer.
Jodie Turner-Smith Weighs in on Ex-Husband Joshua Jackson Dating Lupita Nyong’o: ‘Good for Them'
Turner-Smith was married to Jackson for five years before filing for divorce last year.
Lupita Nyong'o Says Press Junkets With Journalists Asking the Same Questions Are 'Torture'
The Oscar-winning actress spoke out about the repetitive and taxing nature of media interviews.
Lupita Nyong'o Explains How Jared Leto Dating Rumors Impacted Their Friendship: 'I Didn’t Want That Sort of Attention'
The actress said she "didn't love" hearing the rumors circulate.
Lupita Nyong'o Reflects on Going Public With Selema Masekela Split: 'I Was Living in a Lot of Pain'
The actress revealed she and Masekela had broken up in October.
Brent Faiyaz Flirts on Set With Lupita Nyong'o in "WY@" Short Film Trailer
The R&B singer released his debut mixtape 'Larger Than Life' in October.