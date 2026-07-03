Mia Goth

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Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Continues New Orleans Takeover By Linking Up With Music Legend

The actor has stuck around Bourbon Street one week after his arrest on two counts of simple battery.

Jaelani Turner-Williams144 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf attend the closing night Gala screening of "Fury" during the 58th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 19, 2014 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Seen Kissing Mystery Woman in New Orleans After Arrest

The actor was previously married to Mia Goth, whom he separated from in 2025 after nine years of marriage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams145 days ago
19 October 2014...58th BFI LFF: Fury - Closing film held at Odeon Leicester Square, 24-26 Leicester Square, London...Here: Mia Goth; Shia LeBeouf.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Reportedly Separated a Year Ago

The former couple, who met in 2012, share a three-year-old daughter.

Jaelani Turner-Williams151 days ago
A desert scene with a helmeted figure in armor kneeling in the sand, surrounded by scattered objects and rocks, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Starring Matt Damon: Watch New Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Follow-Up

Nolan's IMAX-shot take on the Homer epic hits theaters in July.

Trace William Cowen208 days ago
Mia Goth.
Pop Culture

Mia Goth to Embrace Her Inner Villain in New 'Star Wars' Film

The 'Pearl' actor will join Ryan Gosling in the Shawn Levy-directed 'Strarfighter.'

Trey Alston407 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mia Goth Sued By ‘MaXXXine’ Background Actor After Allegedly Kicking Him in the Head

The background actor claims he suffered a concussion after the incident.

Alex Ocho917 days ago
Mia Goth photographed at an Oscars party event.
Pop Culture

Mia Goth Added to Marvel's 'Blade' Reboot Starring Mahershala Ali

Mia Goth, star of Ti West's 'X' trilogy, will reportedly star in Marvel's upcoming 'Blade' reboot, in which Mahershala Ali plays the titular character.

Jose Martinez1193 days ago
Canadian artist Grimes at Met Gala
Music

Grimes Calls Grammys "Irrelevant," Says She Was Blocked From Nominating SOPHIE

Grimes called the Grammys irrelevant after Charli XCX took to Instagram to liken her Grammy snub to Mia Goth not being nominated for an Oscar for Pearl.

Louis Pavlakos1256 days ago
Infinity Pool Trailer
Pop Culture

Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth Star In Trailer For Canadian Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinity Pool'

The trailer for Infinity Pool, the latest sci-fi thriller from Canadian filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg, has dropped, starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgard.

Louis Pavlakos1317 days ago
A look at a new Ti West movie is shown
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for A24 and Ti West’s ‘X’ Origin Story ‘Pearl’ Starring Mia Goth

Mia Goth returns for the 'X' prequel 'Pearl,' directed by Ti West. The film was written by West and Goth and also stars David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, and more.

Trace William Cowen1453 days ago
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Online Ceramics hoodies in celebration of a new horror movie are shown
Style

Online Ceramics and A24 Partner on Collection Celebrating Ti West’s New Horror Film ‘X’

Ti West's 'X' is out this Friday and stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, and Stephen Ure.

Trace William Cowen1584 days ago
The cast of the new Ti West movie is pictured
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for Ti West's ‘X’ Starring Mia Goth, Kid Cudi, and More

The latest from writer/director Ti West places our stars in 1979 Texas, where an adult film production goes awry and risks the lives of all involved.

Trace William Cowen1648 days ago

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