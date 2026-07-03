Fear of God

Fear of God is an American luxury brand founded in 2013 by Jerry Lorenzo, known for combining premium tailoring with oversized, relaxed silhouettes that challenge traditional menswear norms. The brand’s distinctive use of elongated proportions and premium fabrics creates a signature aesthetic that blends street culture with refined craftsmanship. Its relevance in contemporary fashion comes from landmark collaborations such as the Nike Air Fear of God sneaker line, Fear of God Athletics with Adidas, and Essentials diffusion line that has become an athleisure uniform for many in the streetwear community.

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A person in a blue oversized jacket with white text, holding a large brown bag, stands against a concrete wall.
Style

Fear of God Launches MLB Essentials Spring 2026 Collection f/ Dodgers, Yankees, and More

The collection follows the brand's recent Jackie Robinson tribute.

Trace William Cowen59 days ago
Fear of God MLB collection.
Style

Fear of God Pays Homage to Jackie Robinson With 'April 15' MLB Collection

The new offering incorporates callbacks to Robinson’s storied legacy and career, while a wider MLB Essentials Spring 2026 collection soon to follow.

Will Lavin95 days ago
Bastien Daguzan.
Style

Bastien Daguzan Exits Fear of God as Brand Eliminates CEO Role Indefinitely

The unique move means founder Jerry Lorenzo will likely play a much larger role in the company’s daily operations moving forward.

Will Lavin100 days ago
Fear of God
Style

Fear of God Debuts Vanson Leathers Hooded Bomber Collaboration

The collab piece reinterprets Fear of God’s classic hooded bomber jacket.

tara mahadevan124 days ago
Telfar
Style

Here’s Why People Think Telfar Is Trolling Fear of God

The popular accessory and streetwear brand has launched a "Fear of Job" campaign.

Jaelani Turner-Williams129 days ago
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Fear of God
Style

Fear of God Presents 'The Eternal Order' Lookbook

The collection represents a transitional phase for the luxury streetwear brand.

Jaelani Turner-Williams132 days ago
NFL x Fear of God
Sports

NFL and Fear of God Team Up on New Collection

The league also confirmed a multi-year licensing deal with the brand.

tara mahadevan222 days ago
Adidas Fear of God Athletics' Spring/Summer 2025 Collection
Sneakers

The Next Fear of God Athletics Adidas Collection Releases in June

Featuring the 'Ash Pearl' Fear of God Athletics II Basketball shoes.

Victor Deng415 days ago
Two models in colorful streetwear and hoodies, one in a camo cap, the other in a vibrant patterned jacket, posing in an urban setting.
Style

All the Collaborations We Saw at January Men’s Fashion Week

Take a look at all of the collaborations we saw debut during January Men's Fashion Week in Milan and Paris.

Mike DeStefano534 days ago
FOG Athletics Adidas Trainer
Sneakers

Fear of God Athletics' Adidas Trainer Releases This Week

Here's where you can buy the Fear of God Athletics Adidas Trainer.

Victor Deng537 days ago
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Kanye West and designer Jerry Lorenzo attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Style

Ye Calls Jerry Lorenzo 'Corny and Disloyal' for Working With Adidas

The artist formerly known as Kanye West took to social media to air his grievances with Jerry Lorenzo, Adidas, and "fake friends."

Andrew W557 days ago
Adidas Fear of God Athletics II Basketball
Sneakers

Jerry Lorenzo's New Adidas Fear of God Basketball Shoe Drops Tomorrow

Here's how you can buy the FOG II Basketball model.

Victor Deng591 days ago
Three people in motocross gear sit and stand on sandy terrain near a red dirt bike, under a cloudy sky.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: ASAP Rocky x Puma, Essentials Holiday ’24, and More

ASAP Rocky x Puma Inhale Mesh sneakers, Fear of God Essentials’ biggest drop yet, Beams Plus at its first US pop-up, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park611 days ago
Verdy x Beats
Style

10 Best Releases Worth Buying This Week: Complex Exclusive Verdy x Beats by Dre, MSCHF Not Wheels, and More

A Complex-exclusive Verdy x Beats by Dre speaker, MSCHF, Fear of God Essentials Back to School capsule and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park688 days ago

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