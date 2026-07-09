The 25 Best UFC Fighters of All Time

Who’s the Best UFC Fighter of all time?

When it comes to mixed martial arts, “all-time” is relatively recent. In the U.S. at least, the sport effectively began in the early 90s with the creation of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Many fans can actually remember the early legends and their hilarious speedos, that seminal moment when Gerard Gordeau knocked out three of Teila Tuli’s teeth, or the first time they saw Art Jimmerson fight a grown-ass man with one boxing glove.

MMA’s relative youth can also make it difficult to rank its greatest fighters. Every decade has brought rapid changes in training, techniques, and styles. Watch UFC 1 today and it hardly feels like the same sport.

Which is why we tried to judge each fighter in their own era, across an array of criteria: whether they won multiple titles or went undefeated, how long they reigned, and the quality of their opponents. As long as a fighter wound up in the UFC, we considered their previous records in other leagues.

Some of the results may seem surprising. But this sport has always been full of surprises. From the moment Royce Gracie stepped into the cage in karate pajamas and choked out men seemingly twice his size, that’s been part of its appeal.