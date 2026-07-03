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From 'Batman '66' to 'The Batman,' here are the greatest Batsuits in the history of Batman cinema.Jamie Iovine
When you think of bad movies that made a lot of money, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Suicide Squad' probably don’t come to mind, but they’re among 13 other terrible films that crushed the box office.Brent Eickhoff
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
From Robert Pattinson to Ben Affleck, a number of actors have stuck their chins out to become Batman. Here's our ranking of the best Batman actor chins.Karla Rodriguez