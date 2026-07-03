Robert Pattinson

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Christopher Nolan in a suit holding a microphone stands against a dark blue background, speaking.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Launches Site Allowing Users to Preview Each Theatrical Format, From IMAX to Beyond

Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' follow-up is hitting multiple theatrical formats in July.

Trace William Cowen42 days ago
Kid Cudi smiling in a denim jacket, and Robert Pattinson in a suit with a serious expression.
Music

Kid Cudi Invites Robert Pattinson & More to ‘Doe’ Screening: 'Everyone Loved It'

Kid Cudi’s directorial debut ‘Doe’ earns strong early praise at an intimate screening attended by Robert Pattinson and friends and collaborators.

Mark Elibert90 days ago
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson
Pop Culture

'The Drama' Has Its Own Official Merch

The collection includes a card game, a hoodie, and a cake topper.

tara mahadevan105 days ago
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart attend the UK premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Joked ‘Aries’ Is a Red Flag — Fans Think It Was About Kristen Stewart

The actor said ‘Aries’ before quickly walking it back, but fans weren’t convinced it was random.

Holly Riordan109 days ago
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A woman in an elegant white gown poses in front of large black letters spelling "DRAMA" on a white background.
Style

Zendaya References Bridal Tradition With Her Iconic 2015 Oscars Dress for 'The Drama' Premiere

Zendaya found "something old" in her red carpet archives.

Jade Gomez117 days ago
Timothee Chalamet in the new trailer for 'Dune: Part Three'
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Returns as Paul Atreides in First 'Dune: Part Three' Teaser Trailer: Watch Now

Denis Villeneuve is bringing the trilogy to a close this December.

Trace William Cowen122 days ago
Robert Pattinson at an event, wearing a black suit and white shirt, standing in front of a dark background with large letters.
Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Says He Only Tried Therapy Once: ‘The Therapist Asked Me If I Was on Drugs’

The English actor shares why the experience left him feeling misunderstood.

Alex Ocho149 days ago
British actor Robert Pattinson poses for a photocall ahead of the Dior Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2026/2027 collection as part of the Men Paris Fashion Week in Paris on January 21, 2026.
Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Remembers Worrying About 'Twilight' Success: 'People Thought I Was That Character'

The actor was overwhelmed by the film series having a "big marketing push."

Jaelani Turner-Williams150 days ago
Zendaya holds a knife, wearing a dark shirt, in a tense scene indoors.
Pop Culture

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Stare Down Marriage in New Trailer for A24's 'The Drama'

The new film is written and directed by 'Dream Scenario' filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli.

Trace William Cowen164 days ago
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Josh Safdie on the left has curly hair and a beard, while Robert Pattinson on the right has short hair.
Pop Culture

Josh Safdie Reveals Robert Pattinson Has a Secret Voice Role in 'Marty Supreme'

Safdie said Pattinson’s surprise voice cameo is a hidden Easter egg in the table tennis drama.

Mark Elibert184 days ago
Sebastian Stan in a black suit and white shirt stands against a blue curtain background.
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘The Batman Part II’ Role

The Oscar-nominated actor is rumored to join Robert Pattinson in the upcoming film.

Alex Ocho191 days ago
A desert scene with a helmeted figure in armor kneeling in the sand, surrounded by scattered objects and rocks, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Starring Matt Damon: Watch New Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Follow-Up

Nolan's IMAX-shot take on the Homer epic hits theaters in July.

Trace William Cowen207 days ago
A24/YouTube
Pop Culture

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Are Getting Married in First ‘The Drama’ Teaser

A24 has invited movie buffs to the "wedding of the year," set to take place on April 3, 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams219 days ago
Two women in elegant black outfits, one with red lipstick and straight hair, the other smiling with an updo against a colorful backdrop.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lawrence Calls Kourtney Kardashian 'Annoying' in Lie Detector Interview

The 'Die My Love' actress previously admitted Kourtney ranks low on her list of favorite Kardashians.

Alex Ocho250 days ago
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Jennifer Lawrence.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Has 'Secret' TikTok Where She 'Rage-Baits' Commenters

She said she regularly gets in fights about the Real Housewives, the Kardashians, and the British royal family.

Kris Seavers252 days ago
'The Batman Part II' Promises to Tell a Tale of Corruption in Gotham City, Says Director
Pop Culture

'The Batman Part II' Promises to Tell a Tale of Corruption in Gotham City, Says Director

"It’s meant to feel quite grounded,” director Matt Reeves said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo355 days ago

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