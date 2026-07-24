Tom Holland

Tom Holland is a British actor best known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debuting in *Captain America: Civil War* (2016) and headlining his own trilogy with *Spider-Man: Homecoming* (2017), *Far From Home* (2019), and *No Way Home* (2021). He was born Thomas Stanley Holland on June 1, 1996, in Kingston upon Thames, England. Holland trained in theater from a young age and first gained widespread recognition in the stage production of *Billy Elliot the Musical* at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London before transitioning to film. Outside the MCU, Holland has pursued dramatic roles that demonstrate his range beyond the superhero franchise: *The Impossible* (2012), *Cherry* (2021) — directed by the Russo Brothers — and *The Devil All the Time* (2020) are among his most notable non-Marvel credits. He has been in a public relationship with fellow MCU actor Zendaya since 2021, a pairing that has made them one of the most-followed celebrity couples in entertainment. Complex has covered Holland as part of its broader pop culture and entertainment vertical, tracking both his career development and his cultural presence among younger audiences.

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Tom Holland smiling in a suit on the left; Erling Haaland in a Norway soccer jersey on the right.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Reveals Erling Haaland Ignored His Dinner Invite: 'Not Even a Response'

Tom Holland said he slid into the Manchester City striker's DMs after spotting him at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Mark Elibert10 days ago
Lionel Messi in an Argentina jersey and Tom Holland in a red suit, smiling.
Pop Culture

Lionel Messi Joins Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Promo Clip

Tom Holland's Peter Parker takes the Argentina captain on a web-swing over NYC in the promo clip.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya pose together at an event. Tom wears a black suit with a red shirt, and Zendaya wears a black strapless dress.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Seemingly Confirms His and Zendaya's Secret Wedding

Holland seemingly confirmed that he and Zendaya tied the knot earlier this year.

Joe Price39 days ago
Tom Holland in a blue jacket and light pants walks on a city street under an umbrella.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Praises the Message Behind 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ Calls It a ‘Superhuman Movie’

The actor says Spider-Man: Brand New Day is more than a superhero movie, calling its themes about social connection and life in the digital age especially important for young audiences.

Mark Elibert41 days ago
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Christopher Nolan in a suit holding a microphone stands against a dark blue background, speaking.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Launches Site Allowing Users to Preview Each Theatrical Format, From IMAX to Beyond

Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' follow-up is hitting multiple theatrical formats in July.

Trace William Cowen49 days ago
Splt image. Left: Tom Holland in a beige sweater stands against a yellow backdrop. Right: Zendaya in a silver off-shoulder gown poses elegantly outside.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Says He ‘Couldn’t Imagine’ Navigating His Career Without Zendaya

In a recent interview with Amy Poehler, the 'Spider-Man' star explains how Zendaya is a "lifeline" through Hollywood's pressures.

Alex Ocho52 days ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Shares How Zendaya Inspired Zero-Proof BERO Line Following Devastating 'Euphoria' Finale

The latest collection of BERO drinks arrives after a major death on HBO's hit series, 'Euphoria.'

Alex Gonzalez53 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen on October 24, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Says She 'Could Have Cried' Watching Tom Holland Film 'The Odyssey'

The couple did not appear in scenes together in the Christopher Nolan-directed movie.

Jaelani Turner-Williams64 days ago
Zendaya in a stylish outfit on the left, and Tom Holland sitting on a talk show set on the right, both smiling.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Says Fans Have a ‘Parasocial Investment’ in Her Relationship With Tom Holland

Last month, the actress' long-time stylist, Law Roach, told reporters that Zendaya and Holland had already tied the knot.

Alex Ocho114 days ago
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Zendaya and Tom Holland pose together, Zendaya wearing spider web earrings, both with slicked-back hair, in front of red-lit stairs.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Says There’s No Such Thing as a ‘Perfect Marriage’ Amid Wedding Rumors

Zendaya says being best friends matters more than a 'perfect' marriage as rumors about a secret wedding with Tom Holland grow.

Simone Torn119 days ago
Spider-Man/YouTube
Pop Culture

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer Crosses 1 Billion Views

One billion Spidey fans can't be wrong.

Jaelani Turner-Williams122 days ago
Tom Holland in a black shirt and Zendaya in a pink suit pose together at a SiriusXM event.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Playfully Addresses Tom Holland Marriage Claims, Says AI Wedding Photos Fooled 'Many People'

Zendaya's playful response comes after stylist Law Roach made headlines with a wedding claim.

Trace William Cowen130 days ago
Zendaya and Tom Holland at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere. Zendaya wears a sparkling grey suit, Tom in a black leather jacket.
Pop Culture

Zendaya’s Mom Reacts to Law Roach’s Claim That Her Daughter and Tom Holland Got Married

Zendaya’s mother reacted to stylist Law Roach claiming the actress secretly married Tom Holland.

Mark Elibert143 days ago
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