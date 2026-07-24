Tom Holland

Tom Holland is a British actor best known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debuting in *Captain America: Civil War* (2016) and headlining his own trilogy with *Spider-Man: Homecoming* (2017), *Far From Home* (2019), and *No Way Home* (2021). He was born Thomas Stanley Holland on June 1, 1996, in Kingston upon Thames, England. Holland trained in theater from a young age and first gained widespread recognition in the stage production of *Billy Elliot the Musical* at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London before transitioning to film. Outside the MCU, Holland has pursued dramatic roles that demonstrate his range beyond the superhero franchise: *The Impossible* (2012), *Cherry* (2021) — directed by the Russo Brothers — and *The Devil All the Time* (2020) are among his most notable non-Marvel credits. He has been in a public relationship with fellow MCU actor Zendaya since 2021, a pairing that has made them one of the most-followed celebrity couples in entertainment. Complex has covered Holland as part of its broader pop culture and entertainment vertical, tracking both his career development and his cultural presence among younger audiences.