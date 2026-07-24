Travis Scott

Travis Scott is an American rapper, singer, and producer recognized for his atmospheric production and genre-blending approach to hip-hop. He was born Jacques Bermon Webster II on April 30, 1991, in Houston, Texas. Emerging from Houston’s rap scene in the early 2010s, he has crafted chart-topping albums marked by psychedelic soundscapes and his signature ad-libs, like the distinct “It’s lit!” His high-energy performances and collaborations with artists such as Kid Cudi and Kanye West have shaped the sound of modern hip-hop. His cultural relevance is anchored in pioneering multimedia experiences, including the groundbreaking *Fortnite* virtual concert that attracted millions of viewers. Fans return for his immersive album rollouts and exclusive merchandise drops, especially his limited-edition Nike Air Force 1 collaborations, which have become coveted items within sneaker culture and beyond.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Travis Scott attends "The Odyssey" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Travis Scott Recalls Cheating on 'The Odyssey' Essay Assigned by His Grandma

The rapper said his paternal grandmother, Bernice Webster, assigned him the reading for his summer reading curriculum.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Travis Scott speaks onstage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 press conference at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 17, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Travis Scott Names Oasis, Van Halen, Parliament as Influences on Sixth Album

The Houston rapper confirmed that his follow-up to 'UTOPIA' is in the works.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Split image of Jordan Clarkson and Travis Scott.
Music

Video Shows NYC Club Altercation That Got Jordan Clarkson, Travis Scott Removed

A video obtained by TMZ provides some insight into what occurred inside Zero Bond before Clarkson and Scott were escorted out.

Jose Martinez5 days ago
Lids
Style

Chase B Launches Maximal 2.0 Headwear Collection at Fanatics Fest

The limited-edition collection reimagines traditional MLB caps with a Chase B-designed twist.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Travis Scott, James Blake, Ludwig Göransson together at 'The Odyssey' red carpet event.
Music

Travis Scott, James Blake, and Ludwig Göransson Link for 'The Odyssey' Track "When I'm Home"

La Flame previously worked with Nolan for the 'Tenet' track "The Plan."

Trace William Cowen8 days ago
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Travis Scott x Nike Moon Shoe
Sneakers

Travis Scott Debuts Unreleased Nike Collab at 'The Odyssey' Premiere

Here's an early look at the Travis Scott x Nike Moon Shoe.

Victor Deng10 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Travis Scott attends the world premiere of "The Odyssey" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England.
Music

Travis Scott Sued by Yacht Staff Over Alleged 2024 Altercation

The 'UTOPIA' rapper allegedly attacked and threatened to kill the boat's captain.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Cactus Jack x Nike Athletes Series
Sneakers

Travis Scott Taps Soccer Icons for Nike Apparel Drop

How to buy the Cactus Jack x Nike Athletes Series features Vini Jr., Haaland, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, and Mbappé.

Victor Deng23 days ago
Travis Scott at Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2026 held at Nya Studios West on April 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Travis Scott Says He Gets 'Caught Up in the Mix' When Breaking Laptops

"People see me out sometimes and they be like, 'Yo, this dude is wild.'”

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 12: Kanye West and Travis Scott attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Kanye West and Travis Scott Crash Don Toliver's Sold-Out LA Show With Surprise Set

The pair joined Toliver onstage at Crypto.com Arena on June 29 for a string of hits.

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
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The Best Sneakers 2026 So Far Air Jordan 3 'Bin 23,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era. Via Complex
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers of 2026 (So Far)

From Travis Scott and Nigo's Air Jordan and Nike collabs, to Bad Bunny's signature model, these are the best sneakers of the first half of 2026.

Zac Dubasik32 days ago
Tay Keith.
Music

Tay Keith, Grammy-Nominated Co-Producer of "Sicko Mode," Dead at 29

The hit-making producer was reportedly found dead during a welfare check at his Nashville apartment.

Kris Seavers37 days ago
Air Jordan 5 'Wolf Grey,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans of 2026 (So Far)

From Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collabs to the return of Bin 23, these are the best Air Jordans of the first half of 2026.

Zac Dubasik40 days ago
Collage of rappers performing: Playboi Carti, Drake, Youngboy Never Broke Again and J. Cole, each with unique outfits and dynamic stage presence.
Music

100 Hottest Rappers Right Now [June 2026]

From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo42 days ago

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