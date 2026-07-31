The Odyssey

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Latest Stories

'The Odyssey' Star Lupita Nyong'o Will Host a 'Buena Vista Social Club' Broadway Sing & Dance Along
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong’o Will Turn Broadway Into a ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ Dance Party

Fresh off ‘The Odyssey’s’ box office takeover, Nyong’o hosts a one-night Broadway dance-along powered by Cuban classics and a Tony-honored live band.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 hours ago
Benny Safdie.
Pop Culture

Benny Safdie Is Currently the Highest-Grossing Actor of 2026

His roles as Agamemnon in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' and the voice of Bowser Jr. in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' have combined for over $2 billion worldwide.

Trey Alston3 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Travis Scott attends "The Odyssey" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Watch Travis Scott's Music Video for ‘The Odyssey’ Track "When I'm Home"

The song from the new Christopher Nolan epic features James Blake and composer Ludwig Göransson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
'The Odyssey' Star Lupita Nyong'o Unveils L.A. Home Makeover
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Star Lupita Nyong'o Turned Her L.A. House Into a Minimalist Cozy Sanctuary

How Lupita Nyong’o turned her Los Angeles house into a clutter-free, cozy sanctuary with natural textures, sculptural furniture, and epic views.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan, and Anne Hathaway attend the New York premiere of "The Odyssey" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Posts $87 Million Second Weekend, Crosses $600 Million Worldwide

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earned $87M in its second domestic weekend with a 30% drop.

Joe Price8 days ago
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Jessie, Woody, and Buzz Lightyear stand in front of a "Toy Story 5" sign, posing on a red carpet.
Pop Culture

'Toy Story 5' Becomes Highest Grossing Film of 2026 After Topping $1 Billion at Global Box Office

'The Odyssey,' however, should soon be nipping at its heels.

Trace William Cowen8 days ago
Tom Holland in a red shirt and jacket, wearing sunglasses, stands in front of a city skyline.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Glad to Be Doing Press for Acclaimed Work, Admits He's Had to Promote 'Sh*t' in the Past

Holland can currently be seen in Christopher Nolan's acclaimed 'Odyssey' adaptation.

Trace William Cowen8 days ago
Robert Pattinson in a gray suit and black tie, standing against a dark background, with a slight smile.
Pop Culture

Of Course Robert Pattinson's 'Odyssey' Line 'Somebody Get These Beggars Out of Here' Is a Meme Now

The instantly iconic line seems poised to go down in film (and meme) history.

Trace William Cowen12 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Travis Scott attends "The Odyssey" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Travis Scott Recalls Cheating on 'The Odyssey' Essay Assigned by His Grandma

The rapper said his paternal grandmother, Bernice Webster, assigned him the reading for his summer reading curriculum.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
Donald Glover in sunglasses and leather pants, Christopher Nolan in a beige suit at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover's Modern Classic 'Atlanta' Draws 'Odyssey' Comparisons Amid Nolan Adaptation Discourse

As Nolan's Homer adaptation continues to dominate the box office, Glover's 'Atlanta' is being cited for its characters' 'Odyssey'-like journey.

Trace William Cowen14 days ago
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Christopher Nolan in a beige suit with a striped tie stands on a red carpet with a dark background.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Talks Potential Horror Film, Says 'Obsession' Movie 'Works Like a Motherf*cker'

The Oscar-winning filmmaker said 'The Odyssey' only increased his interest in the horror genre, explaining that he's still searching for the right story and citing 'Obsession' as an example of horror done right.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
Zendaya
Pop Culture

Zendaya's Faces Backlash for Wearing 3,000-Year-Old Iranian Earrings During 'The Odyssey' Press Tour

Archaeologists and cultural critics called the move "hugely problematic" after the actress wore ancient Ziwiye hoard gold medallions to a London photocall for 'The Odyssey.'

Trey Alston16 days ago
Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan on a red carpet. Damon in a brown suit, Nolan in beige.
Pop Culture

Matt Damon Reveals Christopher Nolan Still Doesn't Have a Phone

The Odyssey star shared how Nolan relies on studio landlines and wife Emma Thomas to arrange casting calls, saying the acclaimed director still doesn't own a cellphone.

Mark Elibert17 days ago
Travis Scott, James Blake, Ludwig Göransson together at 'The Odyssey' red carpet event.
Music

Travis Scott, James Blake, and Ludwig Göransson Link for 'The Odyssey' Track "When I'm Home"

La Flame previously worked with Nolan for the 'Tenet' track "The Plan."

Trace William Cowen19 days ago

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