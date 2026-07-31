Zendaya's Most Unforgettable 2026 Red Carpet Looks, From 'The Drama' to 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
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Zendaya has been on an incredible run while promoting 'Euphoria,' 'The Drama,' 'The Odyssey,' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'Trace William Cowen
The director's choices in creating Ancient Greece mirror ones he made when putting Gotham onscreen.Shawn Setaro
Christopher Nolan's big-screen adaptation of Homer's ancient epic is built around a gauntlet of creatures and threats that define Odysseus's impossible journey home.Khal
With 'The Odyssey' now in theaters, we ranked Christopher Nolan's filmography from "worst" to best.Sam Fragoso