Justin Bieber's SKYLRK Immersive NYC Pop-Up: What to Know

Justin Bieber is bringing SKYLRK to New York City with a limited-time pop-up that arrives during a milestone week for both the brand and the superstar.
The brand will open a five-day immersive pop-up from Thursday (July 16) through Monday (July 20) at 60 10th Ave. The space will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The pop-up will feature the latest collections across apparel, footwear, accessories, and the recently introduced SKYLRK AUDIO line.
Per a press release, the space has been designed as an immersive environment featuring sculptural fixtures and interactive product moments.
Purchases will be powered by Cash App, and guests will receive a custom Blank Street coffee drink with every purchase.
The New York activation marks SKYLRK's third physical retail appearance, following its Tokyo location in December 2025 and the SKYLRK Oasis in Indio, California, earlier this year.
The pop-up also coincides with the one-year anniversary of Bieber's album SWAG and comes ahead of his scheduled appearance at the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on Sunday, July 19, where he is set to perform alongside Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.
Earlier this month, the pop superstar’s now-infamous Coachella sets became “permanently available” to watch on-demand on YouTube.