Justin Bieber's SKYLRK Immersive NYC Pop-Up: What to Know

Justin Bieber is bringing SKYLRK to New York City with a limited-time pop-up that arrives during a milestone week for both the brand and the superstar.

The brand will open a five-day immersive pop-up from Thursday (July 16) through Monday (July 20) at 60 10th Ave. The space will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The pop-up will feature the latest collections across apparel, footwear, accessories, and the recently introduced SKYLRK AUDIO line.

Per a press release, the space has been designed as an immersive environment featuring sculptural fixtures and interactive product moments.

Purchases will be powered by Cash App, and guests will receive a custom Blank Street coffee drink with every purchase.