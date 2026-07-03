Charlize Theron

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With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.
Levi Winslow

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Charlize Theron.
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Scales 'Apex' Billboard in Times Square to Promote New Film

The Academy Award winner went to great heights to promote the new Netflix action flick.

Jaelani Turner-Williams84 days ago
Charlize Theron attends the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2025 Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 28, 2025 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Opens Up About the Night Her Mother Fatally Shot Her Father

'I think these things should be talked about because it makes other people not feel alone,' she said.

Holly Riordan88 days ago
Charlize Theron and Timothée Chalamet
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Responds to Timothée Chalamet's 'Reckless' Ballet Comments

AI may soon be able to replace film actors, she said — but ballet dancers, never!

Trey Alston90 days ago
Charlize Theron Stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with Nelson Mandela Speech
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Recites Nelson Mandela Speech During Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

How Theron’s surprise tribute to fellow South African Nelson Mandela turned an Olympic spectacle into a rare, emotional plea for nonviolence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo161 days ago
A desert scene with a helmeted figure in armor kneeling in the sand, surrounded by scattered objects and rocks, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Starring Matt Damon: Watch New Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Follow-Up

Nolan's IMAX-shot take on the Homer epic hits theaters in July.

Trace William Cowen208 days ago
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Charlize Theron at "The Old Guard 2" Los Angeles premiere held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron on Men’s Dating App Profiles: 'Makes My Vagina Close'

The actress called dating apps "horrible" and a "clown show."

Jaelani Turner-Williams381 days ago
Charlize Theron at an event, wearing a black outfit and hoop earrings, with an orange backdrop featuring bold text and patterns.
Life

Charlize Theron, 49, Spills the Tea on Her 1-Night Stand With a 26-Year-Old

The actress is opening up about her recent hook up.

Jane Lacroix381 days ago
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22107 -- Pictured: Charlize Theron.
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Just Reacted to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Snub

She didn’t make the guest list, but she definitely made headlines.

Maggie Ekberg383 days ago
Charlize Theron in a black mesh top and blazer, with slicked-back hair, posing in front of a textured gold backdrop.
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Jokingly Says the People Who Were Invited to Jeff Bezos’ Wedding ‘Suck'

The actress made the comment at her fifth annual Block Party in support of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

Mark Elibert383 days ago
Seth Rogen in a light suit and glasses, and Martin Scorsese in a tuxedo, both smiling at separate events.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Incredibly Scared' to Direct Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'

Rogen directs and stars in the new Apple TV+ series.

tara mahadevan478 days ago
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Music

Watch a Golden Rihanna Make Her J’Adore Dior Ambassador Debut

The singer and beauty mogul replaces actress Charlize Theron as spokesperson for the Christian Dior fragrance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams684 days ago
Charlize Theron on the red carpet, wearing a chic black blazer with her hair pulled back, against a red background
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Reflects on Raising Two Kids, Jokingly Calls Them 'A**holes'

The Oscar-winning actress joked about the experience of parenthood while in attendance at her Africa Outreach Project 2024 Block Party.

Trace William Cowen732 days ago
Pharrell Williams stands outdoors at a public event, wearing an ornate jacket, a khaki cap, and orange-tinted glasses. Uniformed staff are visible behind him
Style

Pharrell to Co-Host Olympics Celebration at Foundation Louis Vuitton

Anna Wintour, Charlize Theron, and more have also been enlisted as co-hosts for the "exclusive gathering" at LV's art museum space.

Trace William Cowen738 days ago
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Says She'll Never Gain Weight for an Acting Role Ever Again: 'You Can't Take It Off'

The 48-year-old actress underwent an iconic body transformation for her role in the 2003 film 'Monster.'

Brad Callas1061 days ago
Vin Diesel in a new Fast and Furious movie
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Fast X’

The latest film in the 'Fast &amp; Furious' franchise, dubbed 'Fast X,' is expected to be followed by what will mark the final entry in the main series.

Trace William Cowen1254 days ago
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Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy attend the "Mad Max : Fury Road" Premiere
Pop Culture

Charlize Theron Opens Up About 'Mad Max' Feud With Tom Hardy: 'I Was Really Scared Sh*tless'

The Oscar-winning actress addressed the on-set drama in Kyle Buchanan’s new book, 'Blood, Sweat &amp; Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.'

Joshua Espinoza1603 days ago
eminem and rihanna almost cast in mad max
Pop Culture

Rihanna and Eminem Among Stars Revealed to Have Been Considered for 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

An excerpt from 'Blood, Sweat &amp; Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road' reveals that Rihanna and Eminem were considered for roles.

Jordan Rose1620 days ago

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