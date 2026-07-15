Victoria Beckham became the unlikely star of England's World Cup quarterfinal victory on Saturday night, and she didn't even have to move a muscle.

Cameras at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens caught Victoria sitting completely still beside her longtime friend and hairstylist Ken Paves as Jude Bellingham's equalizer landed just before half-time in England's clash with Norway on July 11. While Victoria remained seated and expressionless, David jumped to his feet in celebration, with Romeo, Cruz, and Harper all joining the eruption around him in the stands.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, and by Sunday morning the memes were rolling in. "Everyone in the box is screaming after England's goal while Victoria Beckham is just sitting there completely calm," read one widely shared reaction. Another riffed on her former pop identity: "That priceless moment when you can tell how much Posh Spice loves football." A third took the opposite angle entirely: "Victoria Beckham is the greatest Englishwoman who ever existed, no doubt about it."

The reaction fit a candid admission Victoria gave to the Financial Times in 2024. "I never enjoyed watching football," she said. "I never felt necessarily wanted. I'm not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now." She credited David's retirement from playing with changing how she felt about attending matches.

For the record, Victoria did eventually celebrate. She was later spotted clapping as England completed the 2-1 win, and she posted a family photo to Instagram captioned, "Special moment tonight in Miami with my family and for our country." She also shared photos of herself and David sharing a hug after the final whistle.