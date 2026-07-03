Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is an American fashion designer and entrepreneur who founded the Ralph Lauren Corporation in 1967. Starting with men’s ties, the brand quickly evolved into a full lifestyle label offering apparel, home goods, fragrances, and accessories. The Polo player logo became a symbol of classic American preppy style, anchoring Ralph Lauren’s identity in luxury fashion. Its cultural relevance comes from defining and popularizing the aspirational American lifestyle, blending Ivy League influences with Western motifs. Fans return for the brand’s signature use of rich fabrics and tailored silhouettes that evoke both heritage and sophistication, appealing to those who value timeless elegance over fleeting trends.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A person walks past a Chanel store in a shopping mall. The store has a sleek, modern design with illuminated signage.
Style

Chanel Is the Hottest Brand Right Now, Per Latest Lyst Index Report: What to Know

Saint Laurent, Dior, Miu Miu, and Gucci round out the top five for the first quarter of 2026.

Trace William Cowen79 days ago
Ralph Lauren
Style

Ralph Lauren and Major League Baseball Unveil Latest Collaboration Ahead of Opening Day

The collection celebrates six legendary teams including Lauren’s hometown team, the New York Yankees.

Jaelani Turner-Williams140 days ago
Erin Jackson in winter Olympic attire stands in front of snowy mountains, wearing a white coat with USA and Olympic logos, and a knit hat.
Style

Top 2026 Winter Olympics Looks: Moncler, Armani, Ralph Lauren, and More

Uniqlo, Lululemon, and more are also outfitting athletes for 2026.

Trace William Cowen160 days ago
A teddy bear in a cozy room reads a newspaper in an armchair, surrounded by bookshelves and a window with potted plants.
Style

Ralph Lauren’s Iconic Bear Mascot Goes After Art Thief in New Animated Short

The iconic Polo Bear is finally getting the animated adventure it deserves.

Joe Price339 days ago
A collage of fashion items: a white T-shirt with a red circle and line graphic, a black cap with buttons, black socks, sunglasses, green cargo skirt, and black sneakers. travis scott nike
Style

9 Outfits You'll See At Every Summer Music Festival

It’s music fest season. Are you a rager or a rocker? Brat or boho?

YJ Lee463 days ago
Advertisement
Man holding a cup and food bags outside, likely from a fast-food restaurant
Style

Is This Man Fresh? Polo and White-Washed Jeans Outfit in Viral TikTok Sparks Debate

The internet is breaking down a man’s outfit while he was out buying Whataburger.

tara mahadevan846 days ago
Style

The Best Amazon Prime Day Wardrobe Essentials to Buy Right Now

Futuristic Oakley sunglasses, Lacoste polos that Tyler, The Creator would wear, and other great wardrobe essentials to buy from Amazon's 2023 Prime Day sales.

Lei Takanashi1101 days ago
A person in a beige lace shirt and plaid pants, and another in a white tank top with lace trim and a denim skirt.
Style

Hidden Gems From the SSENSE Summer Sale Worth Buying

From skincare to studded leather slip-ons, here 10 of the items from the ever-popular SSENSE sale worth your consideration.

Alessandra Maldonado1113 days ago
Ralph Lauren The Polo Shirt Rizzoli Book Interview
Style

David Lauren Speaks on The 50th Anniversary of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Shirt

Ralph Lauren's Polo Shirt turns 50 this year. David Lauren speaks to Complex about the milestone anniversary and Rizzoli's 'Ralph Lauren's Polo Shirt' book.

Lei Takanashi1383 days ago
Salehe Bembur Crocs Orange Cobbler 2022
Style

Best Style Releases: Salehe Bembury x Crocs, Noah, Arc'teryx, Menace, and More

Salehe Bembury x Crocs, Noah FW22, Arc'teryx Veilance FW22, Menace, and other great drops are featured in this weekly roundup of style releases.

Lei Takanashi1429 days ago
Advertisement
Polo Blue Father's Day Gift Guide Lead
Style

Celebrity Dads Share the Secrets to a Perfect Father’s Day

Celebrity trainer Jamal Liggin and pro football player Kevin Byard reflect on what they’ve learned from fatherhood and the importance of a signature scent.

Ian Browning1521 days ago
Spelman College students are pictured in a campaign image
Style

Polo Ralph Lauren Launches Campaign for New Collection Celebrating Morehouse and Spelman Colleges

As part of the expansive campaign surrounding the new collection, Ralph Lauren is also releasing a film titled "A Portrait of the American Dream."

Trace William Cowen1584 days ago
Ralph Lauren is pictured wearing a suit
Style

LVMH Has Reportedly Had Talks About Acquiring Ralph Lauren

The talks, although not confirmed, make sense given recent moves from LVMH. Ralph Lauren, meanwhile, is reportedly considering succession options.

Trace William Cowen1604 days ago
A TJ Maxx store is shown in a photo.
Style

Why Ralph Lauren, Levi's, and More Designer Brands Are Pulling Away From TJ Maxx

Much has been said over the past few months about how ongoing supply chain issues could continue to have an effect on businesses in the U.S.

Trace William Cowen1704 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App