The 50 Best NBA Players Right Now (Updated)

With the playoffs about to tip off, it’s a good time to recap the narratives that shaped the NBA’s regular season. After a record-breaking start, the Thunder held off the Spurs and Nuggets for the West’s top seed, while in the East, Detroit took the top spot over the Knicks and the surprising Celtics. The trade deadline came and went with Giannis Antetokounmpo still on the Milwaukee Bucks, there were nine teams actively tanking, and All-Star Weekend was a push featuring a competitive game and a disappointing dunk contest.

Around the league, age caught up with LeBron and Steph. Joel Embiid worked his way back into All-Star form until an emergency appendectomy sidelined him on the eve of the playoffs, and Kawhi Leonard is reminding everyone that he’s one of the greatest of all time. Skinny Luka lived up to the hype. Nikola Jokic took his game to another level. until a near-catastrophic knee injury sidelined him for over a month. Wemby made the leap to MVP candidate but it appears the trophy will remain with SGA for another season. The list is fluid. A shake-up is at hand. Here are the 50 Best NBA Players Right Now.