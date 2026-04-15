The 50 Best NBA Players Right Now (Updated)

With the playoffs about to tip off, it’s a good time to recap the narratives that shaped the NBA’s regular season. After a record-breaking start, the Thunder held off the Spurs and Nuggets for the West’s top seed, while in the East, Detroit took the top spot over the Knicks and the surprising Celtics. The trade deadline came and went with Giannis Antetokounmpo still on the Milwaukee Bucks, there were nine teams actively tanking, and All-Star Weekend was a push featuring a competitive game and a disappointing dunk contest.
Around the league, age caught up with LeBron and Steph. Joel Embiid worked his way back into All-Star form until an emergency appendectomy sidelined him on the eve of the playoffs, and Kawhi Leonard is reminding everyone that he’s one of the greatest of all time. Skinny Luka lived up to the hype. Nikola Jokic took his game to another level. until a near-catastrophic knee injury sidelined him for over a month. Wemby made the leap to MVP candidate but it appears the trophy will remain with SGA for another season. The list is fluid. A shake-up is at hand. Here are the 50 Best NBA Players Right Now.
Keyonte George
Team: Utah Jazz
Last Ranking: 38
2025-2026 Stats: 23.6 Points Per Game 3.7 Rebounds Per Game 6.1 Assists Per Game 45% Field Goal Percentage/37% Three-Point Percentage/89% Free Throw Percentage
In recent years, the Utah Jazz have drafted a slew of ballhandlers in hopes they'd find their point guard of the future. George, a volume scorer out of Baylor, may not be a true point guard but he's filling the role for now.—TG
Norman Powell
Team: Miami Heat
Last Ranking: 39
2025-26 Stats: 21.7 PPG 3.5 REB 2.5 AST 47%/38%/82%
Underrated no more. Powell arrived last summer from the Clippers with a reputation for getting buckets and he has not disappointed during his first season in Miami. The 32-year-old is averaging career high shooting numbers across the board and is one of the reasons the Heat have stayed afloat in the East despite their injury issues.—TG
Zion Williamson
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Last Ranking: 50
2025-2026 Stats: 21.0 PPG 5.7 REB 3.2 AST 60%/25%/71%
Now in season seven, it’s still unclear whether Zion Williamson is an all-time bust or a potential All-NBA performer. The numbers are damning: Coming into this season, Williamson missed more career games (268) than he has played in (214). He played in 62 of the Pelicans 82 games in 2025-26, enough to give fans hope that he's ready to turn the corner. After all, his talent is so tantalizing that we can’t quit on him despite the glaring red flags concerning his conditioning and durability. He’s an unstoppable force in the paint and an underrated playmaker but those skills are inconsequential if he isn’t on the court. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Team: Atlanta Hawks
Last Ranking: —
2025-26 Stats: 20.8 PPG 3.4 REB 3.7 AST 45%/39%/90%
A candidate for Most Improved Player, NAW has found a home in Atlanta. His shooting, playmaking ability, and defense are a perfect fit alongside Jalen Johnson, Jonathan Kuminga, and the Hawks young core. —TG
Stephon Castle
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Last Ranking: —
2025-26 Season Stats: 16.7 PPG 5.3 REB 7.4 AST 47%/33%/73%
Though he still has a way to go as a shooter and a playmaker, Castle is already one of the best on-ball and team defenders in the league and his dogged mentality and ability to get to the basket are a perfect fit next to Wemby on a Spurs club with championship aspirations. —TG
Brandon Miller
Team: Charlotte Hornets
Last Ranking: 49
2025-2026 Stats: 20.2 PPG 4.9 REB 3.3 AST 43%/38%/89%
After two injury plagued seasons, the second overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is living up to the potential he flashed as an All-American at Alabama. An early season shoulder injury limited Miller in November and December but since returning to the lineup the sweet-shooting 3-and-D wing has Charlotte playing its best basketball in years. —TG
Trey Murphy III
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Last Ranking: 34
2025-26 Stats: 21.5 PPG 5.7 REB 3.8 AST 47%/37%/88%
Trey Murphy III provides some stability for a New Orleans Pelicans franchise that’s been in a constant state of flux since Chris Paul departed 15 years ago. He’s a two-way 3-and-D guy with budding playmaking skills and a 7-foot wingspan with still room for improvement on the defensive end. It’s up to the new front office to decide whether Murphy and his team-friendly contract (four years $112 million) are a pillar of the Hornets future or a huge chip to trigger their latest rebuild. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Jalen Williams
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Last Ranking: 32
2025-26 Season Stats: 17.1 PPG 4.6 REB 5.5 AST 48%/29%/83%
Jalen Williams went from a guy to that guy in just three seasons. An NBA Finals outing for the ages capped off a Championship run, All-Defensive Second Team selection, and All-NBA Third Team honors. Entering year four as an All-Star and NBA Champion, J-Dub’s ceiling has shifted from a working class Kawhi Leonard to a more creative and compact Scottie Pippen. Typically speaking, big wings with a 7 foot wingspan, two-way talent, and three level scoring ability end up with orange jackets. But Williams has struggled since returning from injury this season. So far, the team hasn't missed a beat but Williams will have to step up if OKC is to repeat.—Ian Stonebrook
Rudy Gobert
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Last Ranking: 45
2025-2026 Stats: 10.9 PPG 11.5 REB 1.7 AST 66%/0%/52%
Shaquille O Neal’s least favorite big man of the modern era was never worth the massive haul Minnesota traded for him (four first round picks, a swap, and the rights to Walker Kessler) but he’s still one of the best team defenders and rim protectors in the game and has stabilized the TImberwolves’ front line.—TG
Brandon Ingram
Team: Toronto Raptors
Last Ranking: 41
2025-26 Stats: 21.5 PPG 5.6 REB 3.7 AST 47%/ 38%/ 82%
Now in his tenth season, BI is finally part of a winning culture. Ingram's mid-level game is a perfect compliment to Scottie Barnes' all-around attack, and together they've made the Raptors the surprise team in the Eastern Conference.—Thomas Golianopoulos
LaMelo Ball
Team: Charlotte Hornets
Last Ranking: —
2025-2026 Stats: 20.1 PPG 4.8 REB 7.1 AST 40%/36%/89%
The Hornets mercurial point guard has been healthy (his 72 games played were his highest total since his All-Star season in 2021-22) and productive, guiding the Hornets on their second half surge. —TG
Austin Reaves
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Last Ranking: 37
2025-26 Stats: 23.3 PPG 4.7 REB 5.5 AST 49%/36%/87%
Despite being an odd fit next to Luka and LeBron, AR-15 has the Lakers in the playoff although he will likely miss the postseason with injury. One thing is certain for the impending free agent: He is poised to cash in this summer. —TG
Amen Thompson
Team: Houston Rockets
Last Ranking: 36
2025-26 Season Stats: 18.3 PPG 7.8 REB 5.3 AST 53%/21%/77%
No 14 PPG scorer has had more eyeballs entering a season since Tracy McGrady moved to Orlando. Nevertheless, Amen Thompson is undoubtedly among the most exciting players in the NBA despite uncertainty regarding his role. Perhaps a point guard, absolutely an athlete, Amen has made a name for himself by bringing energy and verticality to both sides of the ball. An innate competitiveness got him in Ime Udoka’s good graces almost immediately while viral videos of in-game dunks made him a fan favorite. With all eyes on Amen this season, basketball’s best science project is taking off in Space City. —Ian Stonebrook
Kon Knueppel
Team: Charlotte Hornets
Last Ranking: 42
2025-26 Stats: 18.5 PPG 5.3 REB 3.4 AST 47%/ 42%/ 86%
The surprise standout of the 2025 rookie class, Knueppel is a marksman from deep and a gifted athlete and has the Hornets flirting with a potential play-in berth. If not for his former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg, he’d be a lock for Rookie of the Year .—TG
Cooper Flagg
Team: Dallas Mavericks
Last Ranking: 35
2025-26 Stats: 21.0 PPG 6.7 REB 4.5 AST 46%/29%/82%
The ping-pong balls landed in the Mavericks’ favor last spring allowing them to pick one of the most complete prospects to enter the NBA since—dare we say—LeBron James. Flagg can shoot, distribute and bang on the boards. He’s also a twitchy athlete with a dogged competitive streak. As expected, the point guard experiment has been rocky, but Flagg has made a seamless transition to the NBA.—Thomas Golianopoulos
Desmond Bane
Team: Orlando Magic
Last Ranking: 43
2025-2026 Stats: 20.1 PPG 4.1 REB 4.1 AST 48%/39%/90%
When Desmond Bane was traded to the Orlando Magic last year, the team immediately jumped to the top of the, “Wow, they’re deeper than I thought,” Power Rankings. In Bane, Orlando gained a reliable volume scorer and floor spacer with the physicality to fit in nicely with a Magic defense that ranked No. 1 last year in points against average. Combined with versatile shot-creators like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Bane has the chance to help make the Magic, well, magical. —Peter A. Berry
De'Aaron Fox
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Last Ranking: 33
2025-2026 Stats: 18.6 PPG 3.8 REB 6.2 AST 48%/33%/76%
De’Aaron Fox must be good. Steph Curry trusts him enough to make him the only other NBA player with a signature shoe under his Curry label with Under Armour. His production dropped slightly following the trade from Sacramento to San Antonio but he’s also not the only guy anymore, either. He’s got Wemby, and they are going to be a terror running pick and rolls this season.—Matt Welty
Paolo Banchero
Team: Orlando Magic
Last Ranking: 40
2025-26 Stats: 22.2 PPG 8.4 REB 5.2 AST 45%/ 30%/ 77%
Few defenses have an answer for Paolo Banchero. At 6’10” with a linebacker’s build, the 23-year-old forward can create off the dribble as easily as he can bully smaller wings in the paint. To hit true All-Star status, he’ll need to bring that same intensity on defense and consistently lead Orlando’s hungry core, night in and night out. So far, his 2025-26 has been a disappointment.—John Kennedy
Lauri Markkanen
Team: Utah Jazz
Last Ranking: 28
2025-26 Stats: 26.7 PPG 6.9 REB 2.1 AST 47%/35%/89%
The Finnish star has rebounded following a down 2024-25 and has reclaimed his status as one of the best stretch bigs in the game. Though he's been connected to trade rumors since arriving in Utah, Markkanen is making a case for the Jazz to hold on to him past this summer.—TG
Julius Randle
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Last Ranking: 34
2025-26 Stats: 21.1 PPG 6.7 REB 5.0 AST 48%/31%/80%
One of the most underappreciated stars in the NBA, Randle is having another All-Star caliber season as Anthony Edwards' running mate in Minnesota. He keeps adding to his game, improving as a playmaker and turning into a dependable defender.—TG
Joel Embiid
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Last Ranking: 24
2025-26 Stats: 26.9 PPG 7.7 REB 3.9 AST 48%/33%/85%
Hampered by knee problems, the 2022-23 NBA MVP was a shell of his former self last season. Embiid looked slow and stiff laboring through 19 games, his lowest total since missing back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015. Before the season started, the 76ers stated there was a plan in place (a process?) to manage Embiid this season. Though he missed most of November with right knee soreness, Embiid has made progress since returning to the lineup. He’s consistently playing over 30 minutes a night and is good for 20 points when on the floor, which has been more often than not recently. But his playoff status is in doubt following an emergency appendectomy. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Alperen Sengun
Team: Houston Rockets
Last Ranking: 19
2025-26 Stats: 20.4 PPG 8.9 REB 6.2 AST 51%/30%/69%
Sengun is now a fringe top 20 guy. Part of that comes earning his first All-Star appearance, while establishing himself as the offensive anchor for the No. 2 seed in the West last season. But the real hype around Sengun came from his performance at EuroBasket last summer. Playing for Turkey, he was cooking, looking like a baby Joker and leading his team to the finals, where they fell to Germany. Now, he’s carrying that momentum into the season, teaming up with KD to form one of the most potent one-two offensive punches in the league. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Karl-Anthony Towns
Team: New York Knicks
Last Ranking: 30
2025-26 Stats: 20.9 PPG 11.9 REB 3.0 AST 50%/36%/85%
Put some respect on the big man’s name. Karl-Anthony Towns remains one of the most gifted offensive players the NBA has ever seen, and moving to power forward in Mike Brown’s system has freed him to dominate the perimeter. Yet, defensive lapses and foul issues persist, limiting consistency even if his offensive ceiling remains All-NBA caliber. —Brighid Tully
Scottie Barnes
Team: Toronto Raptors
Last Ranking: 25
2025-2026 Stats: 18.1 PPG 7.9 REB 5.9 AST 50%/30%/81%
It would be fair to argue that Scottie Barnes’ game has stagnated. After all, he started the season ranked 34th just like last season. But the fact remains that he’s a capable volume scorer with power forward size and the ability to create offense for others and rebound the ball. He’s also just 24. With Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett beside him, the Raptors are outperforming last season’s 25-win record. Coming into his prime, Barnes is an embodiment of that potential. But the clock is ticking.—Peter A. Berry
LeBron James
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Last Ranking: 22
2025-26 Stats: 20.9 PPG 6.1 REB 7.2 AST 51%/31%/73%
It’s a strange time for LeBron James. For the first time in his career, he’s entering the season as a clear second banana, which is part of why there’s a simmering tension between Bron and the Lakers that feels destined to come to a head at some point in 2026. After starting the season in street clothes due to a bout with sciatica, an unpredictable and nagging nerve injury, he's returned to be close to the LeBron of last season. Though he's taken another step back defensively, James, now 40 and in year 23, remains one of the best players in the world—capable of dominating every aspect of a game at will, especially when he’s able to pace himself. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Chet Holmgren
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Last Ranking: 26
2025-26 Stats: 17.1 PPG 8.9 REB 1.7 AST 55%/36%/79%
Chet Holmgren entered 2025-26 with both promise and pressure. After injuries slowed his first two seasons, the Thunder’s 7-foot-1 forward-center has flashed dominant defensive instincts and a growing offensive touch. His health remains the biggest question: if he stays on the floor, Holmgren’s blend of rim protection and shooting could help OKC defend its title. —Brighid Tully
Evan Mobley
Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Last Ranking: 20
2025-2026 Stats: 18.2 PPG 9.0 REB 3.6 AST 54%29%/60%
There’s an alternate world where Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, and Darius Garland were all healthy last season at the same time and made a run to the finals. Their 64-18 record says they were that good, and Evan Mobley’s multi-positional, Defensive Player of the Year-winning defense and efficient scoring were a big reason why. Though he seeemd to have plateaued this season, Mobley and the Cavs have recently turned things around.—Peter A. Berry
Pascal Siakam
Team: Indiana Pacers
Last Ranking: 21
2025-26 Stats: 24.0 PPG 6.6 REB 3.8 AST 48%/35%/69%
Spicy P has been as good as advertised since finding his footing in Indiana, becoming the picture perfect blueprint of everything you’d ever want from a modern 4 and second option. Reliable, active, great vibes, and made for the moment, Siakam soared in the Pacers playoff run averaging over 20 points and six rebounds a night. With Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, Pascal has returned to the top dog role he once held in Toronto and scored another All-Star selection despite the Pacers residing near the Eastern Conference basement.—Ian Stonebrook
James Harden
Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Last Ranking: 23
2025-2026 Stats: 23.6 PPG 4.8 REB 8.0 AST 43%/37%/88%
At 36, James Harden is coming off of what could be called a bounce back season. His scoring jumped from 16.6 points per game in 2023-24 (his lowest total since 2010-11) to 22.8 and he looked fitter and more engaged than he had in years. His resurgence continued into this season but the Clippers suddenly traded Harden to the Cavs at the deadline in a swap for Darius Garland. Now on a contender in the lesser conference, The Beard will be judged by how he performs in April and May. That’s the burden of being a former MVP and future first-ballot Hall of Famer.—Thomas Golianopoulos
Jayson Tatum
Team: Boston Celtics
Last Ranking: —
2025-26 Stats: 21.8 PPG 10 REB 5.3 AST 41%/32%/82%
Tatum is working his way back into form following a torn Achilles that was supposed to keep him out for the entire 2025-26 season. Though he hasn’t approached his former All-NBA play and is struggling from the outside, he is steadily improving and has the Celtics contending in the competitive East. —TG
Bam Adebayo
Team: Miami Heat
Last Ranking: 27
2025-26 Stats: 20.1 PPG 10 REB 3.2 AST 44%/31%/77%
It appeared for a moment that Bam Adebayo hit a wall last year. A slow start coming off an Olympic Gold Medal summer and severe mileage from seven seasons of Heat Culture were fair reasons for a 6’9 center to not be at the peak of his powers. The declining narrative changed quickly as Bam began getting 30 point double-doubles before returning to the hub heroics he’s known for. As the Miami Heat started the season with Tyler Herro on the IR, the burden was on Bam’s broad shoulders all season long. But the big man responded and then some. On March 10, Bam dropped 83 points on the Washington Wizards, the second highest game total in NBA history. —Ian Stonebrook
Jalen Duren
Team: Detroit Pistons
Last Ranking: 29
2025-26 Stats: 19.5 PPG 10.5 REB 2.0 AST 65%/N/A/74%
Duren, a rim-running lob threat, has proven to be the perfect compliment to Cade Cunningham's all-around offensive game. With Duren patrolling the paint, the Pistons finished the regular season atop the Eastern Conference.—TG
Deni Avdija
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Last Ranking: 18
2025-26 Stats: 24.2 PPG 6.9 REB 6.7 AST 46%/31%/80%
The leading candidate for Most Improved Player is a 25-year-old do-it-all forward on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the sport (three years $39 million remaining). Though it's yet to be seen if he can continue this pace, Avdija led the Blazers to a spot in the play-in spot in the treacherous Western Conference.—TG
Jalen Johnson
Team: Atlanta Hawks
Last Ranking: 17
2025-2026 Stats: 22.5 PPG 10.3 REB 7.9 AST 48%/35%/78%
Now that the Atlanta Hawks have moved on from Trae Young, they have a new face of the franchise. At 6’9” with altruistic court vision and slam dunk contest bounce, Jalen Johnson is a 24-year-old with the length, athleticism, and offensive creativity to become one of the NBA’s next great two-way threats. —Peter A. Berry
Devin Booker
Team: Phoenix Suns
Last Ranking: 16
2025-2026 Stats: 26.1 PPG 3.9 REB 6 AST 45%/33%/87%
If there’s a light at the end of the tunnel in Phoenix, Devin Booker can see it. With Kevin Durant leaving for the Houston Rockets, he was left with a roster of journeymen and neophytes. But the Suns made the play-in tournament thanks to Booker’s smooth scoring and playmaking.—Peter A. Berry
Jamal Murray
Team: Denver Nuggets
Last Ranking: 15
2025-26 Stats: 25.4 PPG 4.4 REB 7.1 AST 48%/43%/88%
After years of cost-cutting, Denver’s front office finally built a competent team around Jokic this summer. One of the biggest beneficiaries was Jamal Murray, who struggled with consistency in the past—partly due to injuries, partly due to slow starts. (He was particularly brutal in the first quarter of last season.) Jokic is Superman, so he doesn’t necessarily need Murray to be Batman if he’s got a squad of Super Friends. But when Joker went down with a knee injury, the Nuggets maintained their winning ways and Murray reclaimed his role as a capable number two on a championship team.—Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Stephen Curry
Team: Golden State Warriors
Last Ranking: 11
2025-2026 Stats: 26.6 PPG 3.6 REB 4.7 AST 46%/39%/92%
Though now in his post-prime era, Steph Curry is still capable of being the best player on a championship team. The 37-year-old marksman continues to evolve. He can still push the pace and hit the big shot but he’s now also a plus defender. While Golden State’s two timelines plan failed to materialize, Curry now leads a veteran championship core that is treading water in the loaded Western Conference.— Thomas Golianopoulos
Tyrese Maxey
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Last Ranking: 12
2025-26 Stats: 28.3 PPG 4.1 REB 6.6 AST 46%/36%/89%
The Sixers entered this season with unanswered questions: Can Joel Embiid play more than 30 games? Will Paul George put down the podcast mic? What can we expect from rookie V.J. Edgecombe? At first, they endured before sinking into the Play-In Tournament. One thing is for certain: Tyrese Maxey, one of the most reliable bucket-getters in the league, is the unquestioned leader of the Sixers now. After shaking off last year’s injury issues, Maxey is playing at an elite, All-NBA-level. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Kevin Durant
Team: Houston Rockets
Last Ranking: 14
2025-26 Stats: 26.0 PPG 5.5 REB 4.8 AST 52%/41%/ 87%
A million and one questions followed KD in Year 18 as he joined his third team in six seasons. Could he mesh with Houston’s young, defensive-minded squad? Could Durant lead the Rockets past their potential and back to the promised land? Yes and maybe. The Slim Reaper can still get buckets on anyone, from anywhere on the court but the Rockets are in the middle of the pack of a loaded Western Conference playoff picture. —John Kennedy
Jalen Brunson
Team: New York Knicks
Last Ranking: 7
2025-26 Stats: 26 PPG 3.3 REB 6.8 AST 46%/36%/84%
Nobody is tougher in crunch time than Jalen Brunson. The NBA’s reigning Clutch Player of the Year led the Knicks to their deepest playoff run in 25 years thanks to his unshakable poise and big-time shotmaking. With Big Body Brunson at the helm, these ‘Bockers have good reason to believe they can take the wide-open East.—John Kennedy
Cade Cunningham
Team: Detroit Pistons
Last Ranking: 13
2025-26 Stats: 23.9 PPG 5.5 REB 9.9 AST 46%/34%/81%
For a second it looked like it might not happen for Cade Cunningham. Early injuries and deplorable Pistons records kept Cade out of the next up conversation even if counting stats suggested otherwise. Last year, that all changed. Playing point guard and alpha dog for an upstart team took Cade to his first All-Star appearance and the Pistons to the postseason. It all clicked as the 6’6 floor general showcased the ability to lead, the poise to control pace, and just enough nasty to make everyone around him buy-in. With the Pistons atop the Eastern Conference, the once doubted top pick is now a darkhorse MVP candidate. —Ian Stonebrook
Donovan Mitchell
Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Last Ranking: 8
2025-26 Stats: 27.9 PPG 4.5 REB 5.7 AST 48%/36%/86%
After a First Team All-NBA season last year, Spida is looking to take another leap. The question now: Can he evolve from an elite scorer and playmaker on a deep, regular-season powerhouse into the undisputed alpha—a top-five player leading a true championship contender? If there’s ever a time to do it, it’s this season: he’s 29, right in the heart of his athletic prime and the Eastern Conference is in shambles. After some early season struggles, the Cavs finished fourth in the Eastern Conference. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Jaylen Brown
Team: Boston Celtics
Last Ranking: 9
2025-26 Stats: 28.7 PPG 6.9 REB 5.1 AST 47%/34%/79%
When Jayson Tatum was sidelined, Jaylen Brown thrived as Boston’s undisputed No. 1 option. A 2022 All-NBA nod, 2023 super-max deal, and 2024 Finals MVP reflect his steady ascent into the league’s upper echelon. Now, Brown’s scoring versatility and two-way impact have the Celtics near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.—Brighid Tully
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Last Ranking: 6
2025-26 Stats: 27.6 PPG 9.8 REB 5.4 AST 62%/33%/65%
The Greek Freak is still putting up numbers comparable to his back-to-back MVP campaigns in 2019 and 2020 yet has become something different. He can no longer be goaded into taking silly three-pointers, is an astute playmaker, and more unstoppable than ever in the paint. Giannis is the closest thing this generation has to Shaquille O’Neal. But he's also no longer a world class defender capable of guarding all five positions and injuries limited him to a career-low 36 games this season. Hopefully, the exasperating will-he-or-won’t-he trade drama comes to an end this summer. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Kawhi Leonard
Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Last Ranking: 10
2025-2026 Stats: 27.9 PPG 6.4 REB 3.6 AST 50%/38%/89%
Coming into this season, Kawhi Leonard remained a devastating three-level scorer who could still defend at All-NBA levels. But the 2019 NBA Finals MVP played in just 37 regular season games last season. Leonard had the Clippers rolling heading into the playoffs where they had the misfortune of drawing the best player in the world in the first round. Leonard endured the Clippers' slow start and had them rolling since January. The Claw ended up playing in 65 games and should be an All-NBA selection during awards season. —Peter A. Berry
Anthony Edwards
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Last Ranking: 5
2025-26 Stats: 28.8 PPG 5 REB 3.7 AST 48%/39%/79%
Ant-Man has improved steadily over his first five seasons solidifying a spot amongst the NBA’s elite, while leading a mismatched Timberwolves roster to back-to-back Western Conference Finals berths in the process. Now comes the hard part: Making the leap into the rarefied air occupied by the best of the best. He’s got the athleticism and skills to achieve it. Just as important: Edwards aspires to be great. Like Kobe and LeBron before him, he seems to refine his game each summer. And at 24 years old, he has time on his side. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Luka Dončić
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Last Ranking: 3
2025-26 Stats: 33.5 PPG 7.7 REB 8.3 AST 47%/36%/78%
The shock of the trade sending Luka Dončić from Dallas to Los Angeles hasn’t subsided but it’s time to move on and look at the state of his game. The Don is the most lethal offensive weapon in the NBA. He’s a maestro in the pick and roll, lethal from behind the arc, and a savvy playmaker. But he’s been roasted for his defense and conditioning since his rookie season. An off-season workout regimen should have helped in that regard. (Did you hear that he toned up last summer?) —Thomas Golianopoulos
Victor Wembanyama
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Last Ranking: 4
2025-2026 Stats: 25 PPG 11.5 REB 3.1 AST 51%/34%/82%
Victor Wembanyama is something that should only work in theory. The Frenchman is 7’5” (with an 8-foot wingspan), wears a size 20.5 shoe (we’re still waiting on him to get a signature Nike sneaker), and can move and shoot. He’s given the Spurs a new hope after the team drifted into mediocrity following the departure of their championship core, which is what happens when your ceiling happens to be Hakeem Olajuwon on the defensive end and KD on the other. Full stop: Wemby is a potential GOAT. He seems fully recovered from the calf strain that sidelined him earlier this season —Matt Welty
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Last Ranking: 2
2025-26 Stats: 31.1 PPG 4.3 REB 6.6 AST 55%/38%/87%
SGA and OKC are here to stay. The defending MVP is the perfect modern-day player on both sides of the ball. He’s a three-level scorer with a knack for creating contact and drawing whistles (NBA twitter calls it a cheat code) and an aggressive defender with supreme ball-hawking skills. Don’t be surprised if Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the first person to repeat as both MVP and Finals MVP since LeBron James in 2012 and 2013. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Nikola Jokic
Team: Denver Nuggets
Last Ranking: 1
2025-26 Stats: 27.7 PPG 12.9 REB 10.7 AST 56%/38%/83%
The superlatives tossed around don’t do Nikola Jokic justice. He’s the most skilled big man of all time. The best playmaking big of all time. A walking triple-double. Etc. Etc. Like MJ and LeBron, he’s reached the point where MVP voters have gone numb to his greatness and look for reasons to bestow the honor upon others. The Joker is better than ever. Last season, he averaged a career high in points and assists en route to becoming the third NBA player to average a triple-double in a season. He’s now also a plus defender. With a retooled supporting cast in Denver, he remains the biggest obstacle in Oklahoma City’s path towards repeating as champion. Jokic returned to the lineup in late January after missing 16 games due to a hyperextended knee.—Thomas Golianopoulos