Trae Young

Since bursting onto the NBA scene in 2018, Trae Young has become synonymous with clutch moments and electrifying offense for the Atlanta Hawks and now the Washington Wizards. He was born on September 19, 1998, in Lubbock, Texas, U.S. His fearless step-back threes and rapid-fire playmaking have turned him into a highlight reel staple, especially during pivotal playoff games where his deep shooting often shifts momentum. Young’s connection to his Texas roots and Atlanta’s vibrant culture shines through his signature sneakers, which feature bold colorways and designs that fans eagerly anticipate. Young’s fanbase actively engages with his releases during key career milestones, like All-Star appearances and critical postseason runs. The limited-edition sneaker drops and apparel collaborations are prized not just for their style but for their ties to the moments that define his career, making them must-haves for collectors and basketball enthusiasts alike. His impact resonates beyond the court, blending athletic prowess with cultural significance in a way that keeps his community invested season after season.

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Trae Young in a Washington jersey on the left; Jalen Brunson in a tuxedo holding an award on the right.
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Trae Young Tries (and Fails) to Rip Jalen Brunson Jersey at Fanatics Fest

The Wizards guard kept his long-running feud with the Knicks alive during his WWE-style entrance at Fanatics Fest, though his attempt to tear a Jalen Brunson jersey fell short.

Mark Elibert7 days ago
Trae Young dribbles the ball up the court during a Washington Wizards-Boston Celtics game from March 2026.
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NBA Rumors: Trae Young to Heat, Lakers, Bulls, or Celtics?

A weak free agent class got a boost when it was reported that Trae Young is likely to decline his player option with Washington.

Matt Burke37 days ago
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Trae Young Responds to Deepfake of Him Dancing: 'Nahhh, A.I. Is Crazy'

The Washington Wizards star shuts down the authenticity of the viral video.

Jose Martinez191 days ago
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Trae Young Wears Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Atlanta Hawks Collab Jersey

Trae Young was seen rocking the collab jersey on Sunday night.

danbarna251 days ago
(L-R) Trae Young and Patrick Beverley.
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Trae Young Hits Back at Patrick Beverley After Leadership Criticism: 'What Have You Won?'

The Atlanta Hawks star wasn't happy with the former first team all defensive player's critique of him.

Joe Price310 days ago
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Trae Young Officially Signs With Jordan Brand

The Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young confirms his departure from Adidas to sign with Jordan Brand.

Victor Deng610 days ago
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Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

This year's All-Stars shatter the combined scoring record.

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Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Indiana Pacers team puts on a show for its home fans.

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Trae Young Spotted in Third Adidas Signature Shoe

The Adidas Trae Young 3 could be dropping soon.

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Crypto Is Everywhere in the NBA. Will There Come a Day When Players are Paid in Digital Currencies?

As its mainstream appeal grows, will there come a day when NBA players eschew the good ol’ American greenback and choose crypto as their preferred payment?

Adam Caparell1601 days ago
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Sports

Trae Young Reminds Knicks Fans They’re Mad at the Wrong Person

We caught up with the sharpshooter who will be an All-Star for the second time this weekend about why Knicks fans should direct their anger at somebody else.

Adam Caparell1621 days ago
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Trae Young Calls Out Reporter for Calling Fan Who Refused to Pay for Article ‘Broke’

Trae Young took to Twitter to respond directly to a condescending reporter who made a rude comment about someone not wanting to pay to read his piece.

Jordan Rose1690 days ago
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Trae Young Responds to Receiving Vote in NYC’s Mayoral Race

The Trae Young vs. Knicks fans trolling saga continued Tuesday, after the Atlanta Hawks responded to receiving a vote in New York’s mayoral race.

Jordan Rose1696 days ago
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One to the Patta x Nike Air Max 1, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

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