Joe Budden Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Shadée Monique

In the video, Budden can be heard saying, "We're doing it or what? I'm part of it. All right, here we go. Here we go," according to the proposal reel .

The rapper and podcast host proposed to longtime girlfriend Shadée Monique in an Instagram Reel captured by Elliott Wilson.

The timing arrives days shy of Budden’s 46th birthday on Aug. 31.

The couple, who have been together since the summer of 2019, recently celebrated their 7th anniversary in July 2026. The question doesn’t come as a complete surprise as the two had openly discussed wedding plans on their joint podcast, Pod Wives.

Shadée Monique, a Houston native and entrepreneur who operates clothing boutique Bawdy Essentials, co-hosts Pod Wives alongside Budden and is a recurring off-camera voice on The Joe Budden Podcast.

The pair went public gradually, starting with a soft launch in June 2021. By July 2022, Budden made it official with a full post marking their 3rd anniversary. Shadée wrote at the time: "Happy Anniversary baby….3 Years down and a lifetime to go."