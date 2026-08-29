Hit-Boy on Dad Big Hit's Music Career: 'He Squandered the Situation'

Hit-Boy acknowledged that an upgraded lifestyle could not undo his father's "30 years of trauma" from repeated incarceration, including his latest return to prison in 2024.

Hit-Boy said he and his father Big Hit "don’t have the best relationship right now," prompting him to show tough love while focusing on his own career.

Hit-Boy has revealed that his relationship with his father Big Hit has soured since the latter landed back in prison two years ago. In October 2024, Big Hit (real name Chauncey Hollis Sr.) opted to return to prison instead of probation in a North Carolina legal case. While Hit-Boy was growing up, his father served a 15-year sentence in federal prison after being caught with 10 kilos of cocaine, multiple firearms, and $300,000 in cash. Six years after his release, he wound up back in prison, serving a 12-year sentence for a crime connected to a hit-and-run. Hit-Boy discussed the strained relationship with his father on the Thursday (August 27) episode of Go with Elmo Lovano. "That's the thing about my dad, man. Like, even when he locked up, he living like he's on the streets. He's still doing things that's kind of putting him in a situation where he can't have outside contact," Hit-Boy said around the 30-minute mark of the video below.

The producer added that his father was arrested at 19 years old, when Hit-Boy was just three. "He didn’t get out from 19 'til mid-30s," Hit-Boy explained. "And then every year since then he been in and out of prison. It's like you

know you got to make decisions as a man and want better for yourself. Something about him is just ingrained like to where he doesn't differentiate real life from prison." Hit-Boy said that he tried to instill "positive" changes in his father’s life, including producing his 2023 debut album, Truth Is in My Eyes, along with collaborative projects with The Game and LaRussell. "He’s on stage with Kendrick Lamar, he's doing songs with YG, Snoop Dogg, like, all these things that like, I kind of ushered in to [give] him the opportunity to do. And I feel like, you know, he squandered the situation … Too much thinking about the past," Hit-Boy explained. "I'm sure like it's like a lot of crazy trauma that comes from spending 30

years of your life in prison. That's something that I don't never want to be in touch with, but that's that's his reality." Hit-Boy added that despite the upgraded lifestyle he was able to show Big Hit, his efforts are unable to undo "30 years of trauma."