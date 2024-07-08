Sixers Celebrate Tyrese Maxey’s $204 Million Extension With Black Jersey Tease

Philadelphia 76ers fans have been in speculation mode thanks to a can’t-miss-it appearance from the team’s black jersey design from the 2000s amid ongoing celebrations of point guard Tyrese Maxey’s new deal.

Social media posts from the team showed a black jersey, complete with Maxey’s name and player number, that fans couldn’t help but tie back to former NBA star and Sixers player Allen Iverson’s time with the franchise. Namely, the retro black jersey design was prominently featured in a video shared to the official 76ers YouTube channel. The six-minute video documents a celebratory "museum experience" put together by team officials in commemoration of Maxey’s achievements in the league thus far. When thanking all involved for the special tribute, an emotional Maxey reflected on having "sacrificed a lot" in his pursuit of greatness.

Naturally, many took the design’s inclusion in such festivities as a surefire hint that black jerseys would be seen on players in the upcoming NBA season. However, a sources-citing report from CBS News Philadelphia points out that this will not be happening.