Sixers Celebrate Tyrese Maxey’s $204 Million Extension With Black Jersey Tease

Philadelphia 76ers fans have been in speculation mode thanks to a can’t-miss-it appearance from the team’s black jersey design from the 2000s amid ongoing celebrations of point guard Tyrese Maxey’s new deal.
Social media posts from the team showed a black jersey, complete with Maxey’s name and player number, that fans couldn’t help but tie back to former NBA star and Sixers player Allen Iverson’s time with the franchise. Namely, the retro black jersey design was prominently featured in a video shared to the official 76ers YouTube channel. The six-minute video documents a celebratory "museum experience" put together by team officials in commemoration of Maxey’s achievements in the league thus far. When thanking all involved for the special tribute, an emotional Maxey reflected on having "sacrificed a lot" in his pursuit of greatness.
Naturally, many took the design’s inclusion in such festivities as a surefire hint that black jerseys would be seen on players in the upcoming NBA season. However, a sources-citing report from CBS News Philadelphia points out that this will not be happening.
All hope is not lost, though, as the same report also highlights that a return of the black jersey design is indeed possible in the future; in fact, the team is said to be "working on" exactly that.
On Sunday, Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations, announced that Maxey had re-signed with the team in an extension deal described as "a reflection of our belief in Tyrese" after four seasons.
"Tyrese subscribes to the philosophy that every day is a chance to get one percent better and he’s proven that and then some in his first four seasons in the NBA," Morey said. "He comes from an amazing family and is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met."
In his own statement, Josh Harris, a managing partner for the Sixers, pointed to Maxey’s "work ethic, drive, and energy" as a source of inspiration for the entire organization.
"I’m thrilled that he will be one of our franchise cornerstones for many years to come," Harris added.
The deal is reported to be worth $204 million and sees Maxey staying with the Sixers for five more years.