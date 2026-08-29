Kevin Durant Stands by Not Allowing Women to Stay Overnight: 'She'll Get Over It'

Kevin Durant isn't backing down from his strict "checkout" policy when it comes to women staying over. During a new Boardroom Talks interview with Speedy Morman, the Houston Rockets star revisited his viral comments about wanting women to leave his home relatively early after spending the night. When asked how a woman might feel about being sent home, Durant didn't seem too concerned. "She'll be alright, she'll be alright when she get home get to the shower and get into her routine. She'll be fine, we'll kick again some other time. Like she'll get over it," he said.

Durant previously went into greater detail about his rules during an October 2025 appearance on Bobbi Althoff's Not This Again podcast, where he compared overnight guests to checking out of a hotel. "It's almost like checkout. After breakfast, you gotta dip," Durant said at the time. "It's like now get too comfortable. Like, we're not there yet, but once we get there though you can stay past 2, until at least 4 [p.m.]." When Althoff joked that 4 p.m. amounted to a "late checkout," Durant agreed, describing that privilege as the "next level." "If you stay and you do your thing and you make sure my shit is right, then you get to stay longer," he added. The NBA superstar also explained why he currently prefers relationships without many expectations attached.

"No expectations is a little better for me, 'cause sometimes I might not want to talk to you or see you," Durant said. Durant has lived with a woman before and described the experience as "a good time," but acknowledged that sharing a home requires a level of commitment he's not necessarily looking for. "Living together, that's a big commitment," he said. "Like, really combining your life with somebody on the day-to-day is crazy... Especially when you lived your whole life by yourself." Durant has been candid about his relationship history over the years. In 2015, he discussed his broken engagement to former WNBA player Monica Wright, admitting, "I had a fiancée, but... I really didn't know how to, like, love her." Elsewhere during his conversation with Morman, Durant addressed another viral moment involving his personal life. Photos of him leaving Nobu Malibu with an unidentified woman in June led to jokes online that he was attempting to hide behind a bush.

"You thought I was hiding behind a bush? This is insane," Durant said. "I was coming out of Nobu, and it's like this tall grassy fence or whatever. I'm coming out just like everybody else."