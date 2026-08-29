Rapper ColdheartedAC Charged in $8.1M Stolen Treasury Check Scheme

California rapper ColdheartedAC is facing federal charges after prosecutors alleged he helped orchestrate a multimillion-dollar stolen Treasury check scheme.

The Quartz Hill rapper (real name Ada William Obayuwana) was arrested Wednesday (August 27) before appearing in Los Angeles federal court that same day. Federal authorities publicly announced the charges the following day, according to KTLA.

Obayuwana, along with two co-defendants identified as Albert Tai, 28, and Cassandra Marie Murillo, 31, was named in a 25-count grand jury indictment. The group faces nine counts of bank fraud each, with additional charges distributed individually across the group.

Obayuwana faces three additional counts of delivering stolen Treasury checks and one count of aggravated identity theft. The indictment alleges the three defendants collectively possessed more than 50 stolen U.S. Treasury checks worth more than $8.1 million, which they cashed or attempted to cash at bank and credit union branches around California.

The alleged scheme ran from at least April 2022 through December 2023. Prosecutors say the defendants forged endorsements on Treasury checks or altered names and addresses on them, then opened bank accounts specifically to receive fraudulently transferred funds, sometimes using business documents that copied victim identities.