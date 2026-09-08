Keith Nelson Jr. Portrait

Keith Nelson Jr.

Joined May 2020 | 21 posts
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Latest Stories

Kevin Durant looks at his phone while sitting courtside at an Unrivaled game in February 2026.

The Official 2026 NBA Subreddit Vibe Check

What are each NBA team's most dedicated fans talking about as the regular season comes to an end?

Keith Nelson Jr.189 days ago
Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler talk during a Warriors-Rockets game in February 2025.

The NBA’s Injury Crisis: What Are Trainers Doing to Keep Star Players on the Court?

With the NBA entering the dog days of March, trainers of some of the game’s biggest stars reveal their trade secrets.

Keith Nelson Jr.204 days ago
Stephon Marbury fields questions from reporters after his final game in the Chinese Basketball League.

Stephon Marbury At The Opera: The Tunnel Memories, Christian Rap, and Disruption

The former NBA All-Star reflects on '90s hip-hop moments and his love for Christian rap while making history at Carnegie Hall.

Keith Nelson Jr.244 days ago
Eminem performing on stage, wearing a black hoodie and jacket, holding a microphone. The background is filled with blurry lights.

Eminem's 37 Best Lyrics

Let's look back at the best lyrics to ever come out of Eminem’s mouth.

Keith Nelson Jr.687 days ago
Ego Nwodim (left), Adam Pally (middle), and Steph Curry (right) laugh together on the set of Mr. Throwback.

On Set With Basketball Star Steph Curry, The Acting Rookie

A first-hand account of the hazing rituals, scheduling scrambles, and unaired jokes behind the Golden State Warriors' first-ever starring role in "Mr. Throwback," a sports comedy series debuting on August 8 on Peacock.

Keith Nelson Jr.773 days ago
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Best Cyber Monday Accessories Deals

The Best Cyber Monday Accessories Deals You’ll Absolutely Add to Your Cart

It’s time to shop the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals. Level up your online shopping with these accessories and promotions from brand like adidas and many more.

Keith Nelson Jr.1754 days ago
Best Black Friday Accessories Deals

Elevate Your Style With the Best Black Friday Accessories Deals

Check out the best Black Friday 2021 deals and sales. Find the best accessories and major discounts from top brands such as adidas, Ray-Ban, and many more.

Keith Nelson Jr.1757 days ago
Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew

Kevin Hart’s Next Act is Cars, Fatherhood, and a Constant Pursuit of More

Kevin Hart talks his new MotorTrend series with the Plastic Cup Boyz 'Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew,' his Netflix film 'Fatherhood,' and his next chapter.

Keith Nelson Jr.1899 days ago
ASAP Rocky attends Tribeca Film Festival 2021

'Stockholm Syndrome' Shows ASAP Rocky Being Imprisoned By Virtue of Being the Center of Attention

Complex catches up with ASAP Rocky during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival world premiere of 'Stockholm Syndrome,' a documentary about his time in prison.

Keith Nelson Jr.1913 days ago
NBA That's Game

Emmanuel Adjei on How Beyoncé’s 'Black Is King' Helped Him Tell The NBA’s Story

Director Emmanuel Adjei—who helped bring Beyonce's 'Black Is King' to life—speaks on how that experience helped him work on the NBA's "That's Game" campaign.

Keith Nelson Jr.1939 days ago
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Sylvie's Love

Black Love: 10 Movies You Can Watch on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Black History Month 2021 with a number of themed Black shows and films. Here's how you celebrate Black Love on Prime Video.

Keith Nelson Jr.2044 days ago
Director Steve McQueen and John Boyega as Leroy Logan on the set of Red, White and Blue.

The Unnatural Human Nature of Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe'

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen talks 'Small Axe', his new Amazon Prime anthology featuring appearances from John Boyega, Letitia Wright, and more.

Keith Nelson Jr.2128 days ago
The Opening Act

Cedric the Entertainer Always Fights for The Black Laugh

Comedy legend Cedric the Entertainer speaks on his latest film 'The Opening Act', his current CBS sitcom 'The Neighborhood', and the future of the Black laugh.

Keith Nelson Jr.2160 days ago
Freedia Got a Gun

Big Freedia Opened Up New Orleans’ Wounds and Invited the World In

Big Freedia discusses her powerful documentary 'Freedia Got a Gun' before it premieres on Peacock on October 15, 2020.

Keith Nelson Jr.2165 days ago
Chris Redd

'Saturday Night Live' is Back, and Chris Redd Says Nothing is Off-Limits

'Saturday Night Live' castmember Chris Redd talks humor in a time of COVID, and teases what we might see from Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion this Saturday.

Keith Nelson Jr.2177 days ago
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Quinta Brunson attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Quinta Brunson’s 2020 Has Been Extra Ordinary

Quinta Brunson, star of Syfy's new animated series 'Magical Girl Friendship Squad' is fighting for teachers, magical birth control and laughter all 2020.

Keith Nelson Jr.2183 days ago
reparations 2020 pull up and vote lead image

Reparations for Slavery: Is America Ready to Pay for Progress?

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Bree Newsome, & others explore what reparations mean for African Americans & why it is important for Election 2020

Keith Nelson Jr.2187 days ago
The Boys Season 2

Amazon's 'The Boys' Season 2 Highlights How Racism is an American Superpower

How shows like Amazon's 'The Boys'—and HBO's 'Watchmen' before it—are confronting America's real-world racism through the world of superheroes.

Keith Nelson Jr.2204 days ago

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