Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is a French professional basketball player and the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He was born on January 4, 2004, in Le Chesnay, France. Standing 7-foot-4 with a wingspan exceeding 8 feet, he combines elite shooting, shot-blocking, and ball-handling skills, redefining the traditional role of a big man in the NBA. His ability to guard multiple positions and shoot from beyond the arc makes him one of the most unique prospects in recent basketball history. His relevance in the NBA comes from his potential to transform team defense and floor spacing simultaneously, a rare combination for a player of his size. Fans and analysts closely follow his development with the Spurs, as his performance and health management will shape how teams prioritize versatile big men in future roster constructions and playing styles.

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Anthony Edwards on the left wears a white shirt, and Karl-Anthony Towns on the right is smiling in a black suit and tie.
Sports

Anthony Edwards Says He Gave Karl-Anthony Towns a 'Cheat Code' on Wemby During 2026 NBA Finals

Edwards revealed he shared scouting tips on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs before every Finals game, joking that Towns "passed the test."

Mark Elibert7 days ago
Spurs' New 5-Year, $251M Contract Extension with Victor Wembanyama May Be the Largest in Franchise History
Sports

Wemby’s Expected $251M Spurs Extension Could Make Franchise History

From Finals phenom to potential $300M centerpiece, Wembanyama’s expected extension could shape San Antonio’s title window and the NBA’s next-face debate.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Isiah Thomas Says Victor Wembanyama is Being 'Forced' As the Face of the NBA
Sports

Isiah Thomas Questions Why Victor Wembanyama Is the NBA’s Chosen Face

Thomas compared the push around Wembanyama to Michael Jordan’s rise as the league’s face and questioned why Jalen Brunson is being overlooked now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
Victor Wembanyama
Sports

Knicks Fan Brings Tearful Wemby Cutout to Championship Parade: 'Forget This Guy'

New York City hosted the Knicks' championship parade on Thursday.

tara mahadevan36 days ago
Stephon Marbury Fires Shots at Victor Wembanyama Ahead of Knicks Ticker Tape Parade
Sports

Stephon Marbury Has a Message for Victor Wembanyama Before Knicks Parade

Marbury demanded a public apology from Wembanyama over the Jalen Brunson shove as New York readies a historic Knicks championship parade.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
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Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.
Sports

Knicks Go All the Way, Clinch First NBA Title in Over Half a Century

Led by Mike Brown, the Knicks cap off a blisteringly exciting season with their first title in 53 years.

Trace William Cowen41 days ago
(L-R) Fat Joe and Victor Wembanyama.
Sports

Fat Joe Claims Barney Dance Jinxed Victor Wembanyama in Historic Game 4 Knicks Comeback

The Terror Squad head honcho believes Wemby's crucial two missed free throws were because of his Humpty Dumpty dance.

tara mahadevan43 days ago
Victor Wembanyama in a gray Spurs hoodie speaks into an NBA-branded microphone at a press conference, with NBA Finals backdrop.
Sports

Victor Wembanyama on Catastrophic Loss to Knicks in NBA Finals Game 4: 'It Just Hurts'

Wembanyama reflects on the “painful” experience of losing to the Knicks at MSG in Game 4.

Trace William Cowen44 days ago
Karl-Anthony Towns posts up Victor Wembanyama during Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals.
Bets

2026 NBA Finals MVP Odds: The Board Looks Different Than It Did A Week Ago

A look at the current favorites and current longshots on the Fanatics Sportsbook NBA Finals MVP odds board.

Matt Burke46 days ago
A fan takes a selfie with basketball player Victor Wembanyama, wearing a black jersey with number 1, on a basketball court.
Sports

Fan Who Rushed NBA Finals Court for Victor Wembanyama Selfie Receives Lifetime Ban From All Games

A fan ran onto the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, halting play while trying to take a selfie with Victor Wembanyama.

tara mahadevan51 days ago
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Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns battle for position during the Emirates Cup Final between the Knicks and Spurs in December 2025.
Bets

Three Reasons the Knicks Will Win The 2026 NBA Finals—and 3 Reasons They Won’t

The 2026 NBA Finals begin tonight in San Antonio with the Knicks looking to win their first title since 1973, and the Spurs seeking their first title since 2014.

Matt Burke52 days ago
Victor Wembanyama reacts during Game 1 of the Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs series in the Western Conference Finals.
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Spurs at Thunder Odds: Game 2 Betting Preview

We dive into the Fanatics odds for the second game of the Western Conference Finals between San Antonio and OKC.

Matt Burke66 days ago
Some of the best T-shirts right now for any style and occasion include Concrete Boys merch, Song for the Mute x Adidas tees for the gym, RSVP Gallery's logo tees, and Taller de Rafa's graphic T-shirts.
Style

The Perfect T-Shirt for Any Style and Occasion

Whether you are in search of a go-to white tee or the perfect graphic T-shirt, this list has got you covered.

Mike DeStefano66 days ago
Anthony Edwards drives past Stephon Castle during Game 1 of the 2026 Western Conference Semifinals series between the Spurs and the Timberwolves.
Bets

NBA Playoffs Odds: Cavs Look To Finish Pistons, Spurs Seek To End Wolves

There are a pair of Game 6s on tap for Friday night. Both Detroit and Minnesota need wins to avoid elimination.

Matt Burke71 days ago

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