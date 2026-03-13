NBA fans are the opinionated, passionate, borderline obsessive life force coursing through an NBA team. And the best place to get your finger on the pulse of a fanbase is on that team’s NBA subreddit.
A team’s subreddit can have the unfiltered camaraderie of a barbershop mixed with the meme and stat-filled discourse of a group chat amplified by a global platform feeding you a near infinite supply of opinions. With only one-fifth of the regular season remaining, we’ve inspected and analyzed every team’s subreddit community to learn about their teams—how the season went, who needs to get fired, and the ticket discounts necessary to get fans to come watch a dead-in-the-water franchise. This is the Official 2026 NBA Subreddit Vibe Check.
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young is gone. Kristaps Porzingis is gone. They’re the 9 seed. And none of that can extinguish the fiery hope Hawks fans have for newly acquired Jonathan Kuminga. No one is talking about NBA title aspirations. But Kuminga, breakout star Jalen Johnson, and Dyson Daniels are a young core the fans are open to building around.
Boston Celtics
Only one thing matters for Celtics fans: Jayson Tatum’s unprecedented return. They’ve been spending the last few weeks recapping his best moments while subliminally leaving hints about how insufferable they’ll be if they win the title during what was supposed to be a down year. Some on the subreddit already have the championship parade penciled into their calendars.
Brooklyn Nets
Arguably, the most surprising vibe of any team’s subreddit is the insightful and, dare I say, grateful mood of Brooklyn Nets fans. They’re seeing the silver lining in a dark cloud of a season by repeatedly praising the trade that sent Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets and brought Michael Porter Jr. to the Nets nearly a year later. No one is calling for the head coach to be fired. Instead, one-third of their team is under 22 years old and already leaving an impact, like 19 year old Nolan Traore, who recently led all rookies in assists for February. Small wins are big deals in the Nets subreddit land.
Charlotte Hornets
When you have a legit Rookie of the Year candidate in Kon Knueppel breaking 3-point shooting records with a month left in the season, the only vibe from your fanbase is exaggerated support. Some are saying he’s in a league of his own, while others have resorted to calling him “King Kon.” A random fan even declared him “the greatest Hornet of all time.” Even if you distill the hype, Hornets fans are looking past their likely Play-in exit towards a LaMelo Ball/Kon Kneppel/Brandon Miller-led future.
Chicago Bulls
Bulls fans are done. They’re calculating the likelihood of their team getting a top 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and doing more reminiscing about the ‘96 Bulls than hoping for a late-season win streak to propel them into the play-in.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The only way to describe the vibe in the Cavaliers’ subreddit is “cautious optimism.” There’s a level of defensiveness about the team’s success, pushing back against media reports covering their wins with skepticism about their sustainability. But, there’s also a protective layer of nostalgia when they compare picking up Dennis Schröder and James Harden to the team picking up Kevin Love and LeBron James en route to their only title in 50 years. They fully know that anything less than an Eastern Conference Finals appearance this year will be a failure that could break up the foundation of this team.
Dallas Mavericks
It’s always a sad state of affairs when a team’s subreddit has more posts reminiscing about yesteryear than discussing current games. But that’s where the Dallas Mavericks’ subreddit community has found itself. The best way to describe the vibe of Mavericks fans is killing idle time. They’re needlessly debating if they should trade Kyrie for a higher draft pick and asking one another if they’d still do the Luka trade if they knew Cooper Flagg was eventually coming. Mavericks fans will reconnect with us in reality next season.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets’ subreddit feels like a bunch of smart basketball fans trying to convince themselves that their team is still a championship contender. They’ll praise Nikola Jokic for his unprecedented triple-double production, but then also mention how he struggles against physicality and has his fewest post-ups in years. Outside of Jokic, fans are raising concerns about the team’s abysmal crunch-time stats and aging roster as the playoff push intensifies. Yet, even with all of that, you’ll still see dozens of Nuggets fans reminding us that a similar Nuggets roster was one win away from knocking out the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder from the playoffs last year, possibly en route to a second title in franchise history.
Detroit Pistons
No player in Detroit Pistons history has ever won the MVP award. So, it makes complete sense why one of the best teams in basketball has a fanbase spending hours online making the case for Cade Cunningham’s MVP chances. They’re defending him vigorously against detractors who say he’d only take away the MVP award from more deserving players like Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander because of the NBA’s new rule that players must play at least 65 games to qualify. There’s no excessive bragging, just impassioned support, almost as if they don’t want to jinx a moment as rare as this for their franchise.
Golden State Warriors
Trust in their Hall of Fame coach, Steve Kerr, is waning. Every other post is someone questioning why he entrusts Brandin Podziemski with the third-most played minutes per game on the team. Fumbling Jonathan Kuminga and watching him ball out in Atlanta also has fans putting Kerr on the hot seat. The general sentiment in the subreddit is respect for all Kerr has accomplished, but a need for him to no longer be the team’s coach.
Houston Rockets
Even with Alperen Şengün helping lead the Rockets to the third seed in the Western Conference and making his second All-Star Game, Rockets fans are worried that his regression from last year could hamper their chances of competing for a championship. Some have accused him of being one of the worst centers defensively, only putting up All-Star-level numbers against bad teams, and needing a sports psychologist to get that dawg in him. Through this distaste for Şengün, you’ll learn that the Rockets subreddit has a bit of a toxic streak of overreacting to bad losses with even worse solutions.
Indiana Pacers
If there are any Pacers fans sad about this season, you won’t find them in their subreddit. After scrolling through hundreds of posts and comments, it’s clear the Pacers understood the assignment for this season: a rebuild year. They’re openly embracing tanking to stay in the bottom of the standings, and have a better chance of getting a Top 4 pick in the draft; the pick conveys to the Clippers if it falls between 5 and 9. They’re seeing Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac’s late-season injuries as blessings in disguise, allowing key pieces in their comeback season to get rest. There’s also a rallying video featuring Setting The Pace podcast special guest Brett Eans that perfectly captures the soldier-like loyalty to the future plan that permeates the Pacers’ subreddit.
Los Angeles Clippers
With the team’s superstar core either traded away or out for the entire season, Clippers fans on Reddit have been asking a question they thought was answered last year: What do we do with Kawhi Leonard? Commenters admit it was clear they needed to trade the two-time NBA Finals MVP when he was missing significant time with injuries each season. Now, fans acknowledge he’s playing like a Top 15 player in the league, and are anxious over potentially losing their injury-riddled superstar.
Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers fans do not like the team’s level of play. They really don’t like each other. Scroll through the team’s subreddit, and the most common topic of conversation is arguments on how the team should move forward. Once a fan-favorite, Austin Reaves is either the future Robin to Luka’s Batman, or being torn apart for his recent lack of superstar production since returning from injury. Jarred Vanderbilt is either hailed as the team’s best on-ball defender or criticized for not having enough protein in his vegan diet. Lakers fans can’t agree on the best playoff path to a championship, Jaxson Hayes’ place on the team, or if Doncic will ever bring them a title.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies fans on Reddit are unabashedly in full tank mode. They are in the business of losing, to the point that there are running threads acting as “tanking updates” giving news on what each loss does to their chances at getting certain draft picks. When one Grizz fan expressed their hatred for tanking, another explained that at least it’s something to be excited for when watching a decimated team with no chance of making the playoffs. Also, interestingly enough, Grizz fans are not really discussing Ja Morant at all.
Miami Heat
The Heat subreddit mirrors its leader, Bam “83 Points” Adebayo: they’re frustrated with the team, which is on pace to finish the season in the play-in for the fourth consecutive time. However, the anger seemed to have subsided into acceptance as they’re somewhat cruising to the end of the season, more concerned about Tyler Herro posting Stranger Things memes and Kevin Durant burner accounts about ways to finish a Top 6 seed, which is entirely possible. Having said that, Kel'el Ware is starting to become a fan-favorite, just not enough to make them hopeful of their playoff chances.
Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks fans have been on an emotional roller coaster all season, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the team being up in the air. Now that Giannis is guaranteed to be on the team for the rest of the season, the fanbase is still wrecked by PTSD. Every other post is wondering whether they still have a chance to make the play-in, why Giannis partnered with a prediction market platform, or how much longer they’ll be subjected to Rivers' coaching. There won’t be any joy in the Bucks’ subreddit for the foreseeable future.
Minnesota Timberwolves
You might not hear much discussion about Anthony Edwards being an MVP candidate on sports talk shows, but you can’t scroll too far in the Timberwolves subreddit without someone making a case for the sixth-year guard. Fans have broken down how his 40-point games are more “ethical” than those of MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, given how few free throw attempts Edwards engineers in comparison, and they’re comparing Edwards to past MVP winners like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and Michael Jordan. Heading into the final stretch of the season, Wolves fans are confident in their title chances because they genuinely believe they have the best player in the NBA.
New Orleans Pelicans
After seven uneven seasons, Pelicans fans are openly wondering if this franchise can win a championship with Zion Williamson on the roster. There’s no malice in the posts. They acknowledge he’s on pace for his third season playing in over 60 games, but they also point out they’re 19-31 in the 50 games he’s played at the time. With a portion of subreddit posts dedicated to rookie center Derik Queen being the one fans want to build around, fans are already moving on from the Zion era.
New York Knicks
The Knicks’ subreddit vibes are surprisingly positive about the front office's deadline pickups of Jeremy Sochan and Jose Alvarado. There are waves of posts gushing over all the different ways the Knicks can use Alvarado as a much-needed Swiss Army knife, and one who already has an 8 three-pointer, five steals masterpiece that has Knicks fans wanting to name a bodega after him. There’s an enthusiasm and optimism about the team as a whole, which is rare for Knicks fans.
Oklahoma City Thunder
There’s really not much Thunder fans can do but bask in the championship glow of last season and dominance of the league this season. That’s exactly why they’ve been flooding the Thunder subreddit with praise of the rich getting richer by trading for former Philadelphia 76er Jared McCain. Between questioning 76ers general manager Daryl Morey’s sobriety when he made the trade and celebrating McCain’s TikTok dance initiation into the team, Thunder fans are on cloud nine.
Orlando Magic
They want the coach gone immediately. While there’s a refreshing sense of honesty of the situation, there’s a bit of infighting among the fanbase, with some expecting the team to collapse after going 6-5 in February. Others point to a win against the Lakers as a sign they’re on the right path. What definitely isn’t on the right path is franchise player Paolo Banchero, who fans have openly expressed disappointment over his growth as a player after four seasons to the point they’re comparing him to MVP candidate Cade Cunningham.
Philadelphia 76ers
The city of Brotherly Love audits more than they applaud. Quentin Grimes’ lack of production has them worried more now that Jared McCain was traded away, and Joel Embiid’s absence is being treated like seasonal depression. But Tyrese Maxey’s ascension and VJ Edgecombe’s surprise play have them hopeful. The subreddit has opinions on everything from the TV broadcast showing replays instead of live play to Nick Nurse’s coaching decisions.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns are in position for the play-in a year after missing the playoffs entirely, and their fans have seen enough to be overwhelmingly hopeful. Fans have been calling rookies Rasheer Fleming and Oso Ighodaro the next Kawhi and a jumpshot away from making the Suns contenders, respectively. The team’s top three scorers—Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Grayson Allen—only played one game together during a 16-game stint that lasted between January 23 and March 3. Yet the team still went .500 over that period and stayed a few games back of the final automatic playoff spot in part because of the young core the subreddit can’t stop celebrating.
Portland Trail Blazers
Technically, the Portland Trail Blazers have a commanding seven-game lead for the final play-in spot. But within their subreddit, this season is over. Whether it’s crying about leading scorer Deni Avdija missing 16 of 24 games between January 13 and March 4, head coach Tiago Splitter’s stiff playcalling, or Scoot Henderson’s slow development, Blazers fans are writing posts about the last time the team was actually good and where they might land in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Sacramento Kings
When you have the second worst record in the NBA this late in the season, certain fanbases find ways to find joy in the pain. The Sacramento Kings are looking forward to securing the top pick in the NBA draft, like every other bottom-feeder. But, no other team in the running for that ignominious honor has a subreddit page full of fans parading around the perks that come with the team’s desperation to lure crowds to home games. There are posts about $69 seats with photos to make it look like you’re a few yards away from the players. There are free ticket giveaways for those spending $25 at participating convenience stores. The Kings are failing their fans on the court—but those same fans are enjoying the benefits of it.
San Antonio Spurs
As they enter the playoffs, the fanbase is well aware that this young core is ahead of schedule as a 2-seed in the Western Conference. Instead of explicitly bragging about the changing of the guard feeling more like a robbery, they’re already gushing over rookie guard Dylan Harper high IQ playmaking, with some comparing his potential to Manu Ginobli. Of course, they’re also calling generational talent Victor Wembanyama everything from an intergalactic savior of the franchise to the next face of the league. Safe to say, Spurs’ subreddit wants to fast-forward the next few years to see just how good a young team they have now.
Toronto Raptors
There’s a little defeatism mixed with anxiety as the fanbase expresses they already can’t compete against the best teams unless they upgrade beyond RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley, two players brought in to help them compete. Just to remind you, they’re the 5-seed in the East, yet still criticize IQ and Barrett’s inconsistent play. Raptors fans aren’t saying their team will be DOA once the playoffs start, but they’re already diagnosing what’s wrong with their team.
Utah Jazz
If you thought the NBA fining the Utah Jazz $500,000 in mid-February for inexplicably removing their starters from games would make Jazz fans hate tanking, you’d be dead wrong. It takes about three or four swipes on your phone while browsing the team’s subreddit before you see fans stress how important it is that they lose their next few games. One enthusiastic fan called the Jazz the “hottest in the tank race.”
Washington Wizards
Wizards fans have no idea how to feel, and they love it. Trading for Anthony Davis and Trae Young in four weeks, after coming to terms with another season as the laughing stock of the NBA, has shocked them. But their posts suggest they’d much rather dream of Young and Davis pick-and-rolls in the future than worry about being on their second 6+ game losing streak of the year. There’s some light chatter about Will Riley’s ceiling and Angel Reese’s brother, Julian Reese, joining the team. But they’re more excited about Young getting ejected before he even played a game than they are about any player on the roster.