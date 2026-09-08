Jerry L. Barrow
Latest Stories
Cheaters, Luck, and Scandals: The 20 Most Controversial Champs in Sports History, Ranked
From outright cheats like the 2017 Houston Astros to lucky squads like the 2001 New England Patriots, not all champions are equal.
The 20 Craziest NBA Scandals of All Time
Where does Kawhi Leonard's Ghost Job rank among other NBA scandals like the Malice at the Palace?
How Detroit’s Crime and Corruption Became the Breeding Grounds for BMF
In Starz's new scripted series BMF fans are taken back to the 80s where Demetrius aka Big Meech and Terry Flenory build their drug business brick by brick.
‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Takes Aim At the Summer Box Office
The Hitman's Bodyguard exploded in theaters in 2017, and now, for it's highly-anticipated follow up, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson return with Salma Hayek.
Former Hairstylist Will Turn Heads At the Racetrack With Bold Artwork
After 20 years working as a hairstylist, Shant'e Lewis followed her passion to create art. Now she's accepted the Vuse Design Challenge recreating a racecar.